Giants vs. Jets, Week 8: Live updates!

Follow all the action right here

By Ed Valentine Updated
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In-game updates

Tyrod Taylor hospitalized following rib injury.

Xavier Newman is a practice squad player who just entered the game due to an injury to starting center Connor McGovern.

A questionable fourth-down decision by Brian Daboll backfires.

Jason Pinnock with the missed tackle on Breece Hall’s touchdown catch and run.

Pre-game updates

Giants inactives

QB Daniel Jones (neck)
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
OT Evan Neal (ankle)
DT Jordon Riley
RB Deon Jackson
S Bobby McCain
S Gervarrius Owens

Jets inactives

G Joe Tippmann (quad)
WR Irvin Charles (shoulder)
WR Randall Cobb
DE Carl Lawson
RB Israel Abanikanda
LB Zaire Barnes
DB Jarrick Bernard Converse

Can the New York Giants win a second straight game on Sunday when they host the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium? The 2-5 Giants will be looking to climb back toward respectability against the 3-3 Jets.

The Giants will be starting backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor for a third straight week as Daniel Jones awaits clearance to return from his neck injury. Jones is reportedly dealing with a disc issue.

See all of our pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage in our Giants-Jets StoryStream. Use this as your discussion thread throughout the game.

