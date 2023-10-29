Giants vs. Jets, Week 8: Live updates!

In-game updates

Tyrod Taylor hospitalized following rib injury.

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor has a RIB injury and has been ruled OUT. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023

Jets mess up QB/C exchange w/new OC Xavier Newman, Micah McFadden of Giants recovers to give Giants a gift at the NYJ 41 right before the 2:00 warning. Gotta capitalize on this. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023

Xavier Newman is a practice squad player who just entered the game due to an injury to starting center Connor McGovern.

Giants offensive line is gathered on the sideline. They need to figure something out. Tyrod Taylor in the locker room. Darren Waller out. Right now the offense is a disaster. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023

Oh boy. Tyrod Taylor down after taking a hit while running after the ball slipped out of his hands as tried to throw. He recovered the ball and ran, but is down on the sideline. It's Tommy DeVito time. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023

Darren Waller ruled out with a hamstring injury. Had been questionable with that. Giants' struggling offense now down to one tight end, Daniel Bellinger. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023

A questionable fourth-down decision by Brian Daboll backfires.

---> NYJ (7) @ NYG (3) <---

NYG has 4th & 1 at the NYJ 29, Q2 12:50



Recommendation (STRONG): Go for it (+3.3 WP)

Actual play: G.Gano 47 yard field goal is No Good, Wide Left, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan. pic.twitter.com/6fSKYl2JXR — 4th down decision bot (@ben_bot_baldwin) October 29, 2023

4th and 1 at NYJ 29-yard line. Giants opt for the FG and Graham Gano misses left from 47 yards. That is a choice to remember by Brian Daboll and a miss that could be costly. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023

Q1 ends with Giants trailing Jets, 7-3.

Jets have 80 yards of offense. The Giants have 26. Giants have 1 first down. Jets have 3. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023

Jason Pinnock with the missed tackle on Breece Hall’s touchdown catch and run.

Breece Hall goes 50 yards with a checkdown to give Jets the lead, 7-3. Missed tackle by the Giants is costly. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023

Giants go 3 and out after the turnover and settle for 3 points on 31-yard Graham Gano FG. 3-0 NYG 12:07 left in Q1.

3 points are nice, but when you get the ball in the red zone you really want/need 7. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023

Pre-game updates

Don't know how well you can see it, but it's miserable at MetLife Stadium right now. pic.twitter.com/rYL1C6XFj4 — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023

Giants inactives

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

OT Evan Neal (ankle)

DT Jordon Riley

RB Deon Jackson

S Bobby McCain

S Gervarrius Owens

Jets inactives

G Joe Tippmann (quad)

WR Irvin Charles (shoulder)

WR Randall Cobb

DE Carl Lawson

RB Israel Abanikanda

LB Zaire Barnes

DB Jarrick Bernard Converse

our guy @AaronRodgers12 bouncing around out there pic.twitter.com/5taIwNglfh — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 29, 2023

Can the New York Giants win a second straight game on Sunday when they host the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium? The 2-5 Giants will be looking to climb back toward respectability against the 3-3 Jets.

The Giants will be starting backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor for a third straight week as Daniel Jones awaits clearance to return from his neck injury. Jones is reportedly dealing with a disc issue.

See all of our pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage in our Giants-Jets StoryStream. Use this as your discussion thread throughout the game.

