Giants vs. Jets, Week 8: Live updates!

In-game updates
Tyrod Taylor hospitalized following rib injury.
Giants QB Tyrod Taylor has a RIB injury and has been ruled OUT. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023
Jets mess up QB/C exchange w/new OC Xavier Newman, Micah McFadden of Giants recovers to give Giants a gift at the NYJ 41 right before the 2:00 warning. Gotta capitalize on this.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023
Xavier Newman is a practice squad player who just entered the game due to an injury to starting center Connor McGovern.
Giants offensive line is gathered on the sideline. They need to figure something out. Tyrod Taylor in the locker room. Darren Waller out. Right now the offense is a disaster.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023
Oh boy. Tyrod Taylor down after taking a hit while running after the ball slipped out of his hands as tried to throw. He recovered the ball and ran, but is down on the sideline. It's Tommy DeVito time.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023
Darren Waller ruled out with a hamstring injury. Had been questionable with that. Giants' struggling offense now down to one tight end, Daniel Bellinger.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023
A questionable fourth-down decision by Brian Daboll backfires.
---> NYJ (7) @ NYG (3) <---— 4th down decision bot (@ben_bot_baldwin) October 29, 2023
NYG has 4th & 1 at the NYJ 29, Q2 12:50
Recommendation (STRONG): Go for it (+3.3 WP)
Actual play: G.Gano 47 yard field goal is No Good, Wide Left, Center-C.Kreiter, Holder-J.Gillan. pic.twitter.com/6fSKYl2JXR
4th and 1 at NYJ 29-yard line. Giants opt for the FG and Graham Gano misses left from 47 yards. That is a choice to remember by Brian Daboll and a miss that could be costly.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023
Q1 ends with Giants trailing Jets, 7-3.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023
Jets have 80 yards of offense. The Giants have 26. Giants have 1 first down. Jets have 3.
.@BreeceH is SO GOOD.#NYJvsNYG on CBS pic.twitter.com/vdHEeKvQ0l— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 29, 2023
Jason Pinnock with the missed tackle on Breece Hall’s touchdown catch and run.
Breece Hall goes 50 yards with a checkdown to give Jets the lead, 7-3. Missed tackle by the Giants is costly.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023
Giants go 3 and out after the turnover and settle for 3 points on 31-yard Graham Gano FG. 3-0 NYG 12:07 left in Q1.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023
3 points are nice, but when you get the ball in the red zone you really want/need 7.
THAT DEFENSE @kayvont ‼️— New York Giants (@Giants) October 29, 2023
: @NFLonCBS & @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/gke6iTxqsi
Pre-game updates
Don't know how well you can see it, but it's miserable at MetLife Stadium right now. pic.twitter.com/rYL1C6XFj4— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 29, 2023
Giants inactives
QB Daniel Jones (neck)
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
OT Evan Neal (ankle)
DT Jordon Riley
RB Deon Jackson
S Bobby McCain
S Gervarrius Owens
Jets inactives
G Joe Tippmann (quad)
WR Irvin Charles (shoulder)
WR Randall Cobb
DE Carl Lawson
RB Israel Abanikanda
LB Zaire Barnes
DB Jarrick Bernard Converse
our guy @AaronRodgers12 bouncing around out there pic.twitter.com/5taIwNglfh— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 29, 2023
Can the New York Giants win a second straight game on Sunday when they host the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium? The 2-5 Giants will be looking to climb back toward respectability against the 3-3 Jets.
The Giants will be starting backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor for a third straight week as Daniel Jones awaits clearance to return from his neck injury. Jones is reportedly dealing with a disc issue.
See all of our pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage in our Giants-Jets StoryStream. Use this as your discussion thread throughout the game.
