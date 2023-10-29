Giants vs. Jets: How to watch, TV schedule, broadcast info, and more

The moment New York football fans have been anticipating for months is finally here: the marquee matchup between...Tyrod Taylor and Zach Wilson.

Okay, even if Sunday’s Giants-Jets matchup isn’t quite what we were expecting before the season began, it will still likely be a turning point in both teams’ seasons.

The New York Giants are playing must-win games every week with their 2-5 record. The Giants have had a brutal schedule so far, but they get the New York Jets this week and face the 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders next week. If they can play up to their potential, it won’t be shocking to see them improve to 4-5.

The Jets will be looking to avoid dropping below .500 as they try and show that Aaron Rodgers’ torn Achilles does not mean their entire season is for naught.

The Giants are entering with some momentum after breaking a four-game losing streak, but it’s the Jets who are in prime position. The Jets are fresh off a bye week and upset the Philadelphia Eagles a week before.

Though Wilson has exceeded low expectations so far, he has still yet to play mistake-free football. That could give the Giants the edge with a defensive coordinator who loves to dial up the pressure.

The Giants, however, have often struggled to score even a single offensive touchdown in a game. How effective will Taylor be against a secondary that just got Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed back from injury?

How to watch

What: New York Jets (3-3) at New York Giants (2-5)

When: Sunday, Oct. 29

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

SiriusXM: Giants: 85 or 225, Jets: 158 or 384

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Jets -3

Referee: Ron Torbert

Weather: 57 degrees, 84% chance of rain

