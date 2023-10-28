Giants placing RB Gary Brightwell on IR, per report

The New York Giants are placing running back Gary Brightwell on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, per a published report.

Brightwell is the second running back the Giants have placed on IR this week. Earlier in the week, running back/return man Eric Gray was placed on IR with a calf injury.

The Giants signed running back Jashaun Corbin off the Carolina Panthers practice squad this week and also were awarded running back Deon Jackson off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

A third-year player, Brightwell had nine carries for 19 yards and five receptions for 47 yards this season. He has also been a core special teams player, playing 56% of the Giants’ special teams snaps this season.

The Giants have not officially announced the move, so the corresponding move is not yet known. That should come later on Saturday when the team has to make roster moves official before Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

One possibility would be signing wide receiver/return man Gunner Olszewski from the practice squad. The Giants signed Olszewski this week, and he seems likely to at least be elevated from the practice squad to handle punt return duties, and perhaps kickoff returns.