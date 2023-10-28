Giants news, 10/28: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Eli Manning, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
- Giants-Jets Friday injury report: QB Daniel Jones out Sunday; Brian Daboll won’t guarantee his return
- Poll: Justin Pugh, Ben Bredeson are the fan’s picks to play guard for the Giants
- CB Cor’Dale Flott emerging as key part of young Giants’ secondary
- Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley finally gets chance to avenge his worst game as a pro
Saquon Barkley has no regrets about contract, hopes future is with Giants - ESPN
“I want to create a legacy, and the way you do that is by continuing to stay with a team through your whole career,” Barkley said. “As I see the NFL and realize the business, you know, it’s less likely for that to happen for players. But if you’re able to accomplish that, it’s special.”
Micah McFadden turning Giants’ longtime linebacker woes into strength
"I like the progress we're making"— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 27, 2023
OL coach Bobby Johnson on what he's seen from the Giants' offensive line: pic.twitter.com/FVeZWI3rWJ
Eli to be inducted into Mississippi Sports HOF class of 2024— New York Giants (@Giants) October 27, 2023
: https://t.co/XM6A0l5qTe pic.twitter.com/j5KFVmMOg6
