Giants-Jets Friday injury report: QB Daniel Jones out Sunday; Brian Daboll won’t guarantee his return

New York Giants quarterback Daniel will miss a third straight game on Sunday. Coach Brian Daboll announced Friday that the quarterback has been ruled out of this weekend’s game against the New York Jets.

That means Tyrod Taylor will start again.

Jones suffered his neck injury Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones has been practicing on a limited basis, but remains not cleared for contact. Daboll dropped the news on Friday that Jones has been running the scout team. The quarterback has expressed optimism about his chance to play each week, but also admitted this week that his timetable has always been “kind of a week-to-week thing.”

Jones missed the final six games of the 2021 season and was placed on IR due to a neck injury. He has insisted that this is a different, less severe injury. Still, this is becoming a lengthy absence.

Could he miss the remainder of the season? Daboll was non-committal.

“I don’t have a crystal ball with with injuries,” Daboll said. “But he is getting better. And see where it is next week.”

Jones had said he no longer feels any pain, but that “ from the doctor’s standpoint it’s [playing] not something that he can clear me to do at this point.”

“I feel a lot better than I did after the injury,” Jones said earlier in the week. “Continue to improve week-by-week and day-by-day even. I’m feeling better and focused on continuing to do that.”

Running back Gary Brightwell has also been ruled out by the Giants.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, meanwhile, has been ruled doubtful despite returning to practice on a limited basis. No player ruled “doubtful” by Daboll’s staff has played that week, so that doesn’t bode well for Thomas. Saquon Barkley was ruled doubtful against the Seattle Seahawks and made his return two weeks later against the Buffalo Bills. Every injury is different, but a next week against the Las Vegas Raiders does seem possible.

Speaking of Barkley (elbow) he’s been taken off of the injury report completely and appears good to go against the Jets.

Full injury report

Out

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring)

Doubtful

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

Questionable