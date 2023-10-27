Poll: Justin Pugh, Ben Bredeson are the fan’s picks to play guard for the Giants

The New York Giants offensive line is getting healthier after a rash of injuries to start the season. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, center John Michael Schmitz, and right tackle Evan Neal are all expected to rejoin the starting lineup soon, much to the relief of many Giants fans.

But while the team saw their depth at tackle and center quickly exhausted, they’ve remained well-stocked at the guard positions. So much so that the offensive line they fielded against the Washington Commanders consisted of nothing but guards. But with their starting trio of Thomas, Schmitz, and Neal healthy, there’s only two remaining spots for the quintet of Justin Pugh, Mark Glowinski, Ben Bredeson, Marcus McKethan, and Tyre Phillips.

Thomas recently referred to Pugh as having immediately become a leader on the Giants’ offensive line, so he was included in each of the four combinations Giants’ fans were able to choose between.

For Week 8, SB Nation Reacts asked Giants fans who they believe should be the starting guard duo. This week we had a close decision, with Justin Pugh and Ben Bredeson narrowly beating out Pugh and Mark Glowinski, 41 percent to 37 percent.

While McKethan has played well for a former fifth round pick who missed his rookie season and much of his sophomore off-season to a torn ACL. However, Pugh and Bredeson are probably the Giants’ two best guards — though the question of who plays left or right guard remains.

Both players have primarily played left guard throughout their respective NFL careers. However, my pick for right guard would be Pugh, as the more experienced and versatile veteran. He has simply seen more of the NFL and NFL defenses than Bredeson, and Pugh also has the experience of being the Giants’ starting right tackle throughout his first two years in the NFL. Also, having an athletic vet at right guard could also help Evan Neal, who has struggled throughout his young career.

Meanwhile, the Giants’ win over the Washington Commanders has restored fan confidence. SB Nation Reacts reports that 74 percent of fans are confident that the Giants are heading in the right direction, which is roughly where it was after their come-back win against the Arizona Cardinals and prior to their loss against the San Francisco 49ers.