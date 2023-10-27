Giants news, 10/27: Kayvon Thibodeaux, trade deadline rumors, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

10 NFL trades we'd like to see before the deadline: Who lands Derrick Henry? | FOX Sports

Leonard Williams to Miami? Adoree’ Jackson to San Francisco?

NFL trade deadline: Players who could be on the block

Dependable, scheme versatile, able to defend the run and pressure quarterbacks … and running out of contract. The Giants are playing better, particularly on defense, but sit stuck in 13th place in the NFC.

Carl Banks gets into it with BT & Sal over Kayvon Thibodeaux

“This unhealthy obsession for finding what is wrong with Kayvon Thibodeaux is bordering weird,” Banks said. “You talk about you don’t like a guy’s body? The guy just had a game that would put him in the running for Defensive Player of the Week. He had seven or eight pressures. Go look at Khalil Mack and see if he even had five pressures…you don’t have to like him. You don’t even have to like his body. But tell me you watched the game before you say he just stands there and you don’t like his body. He had a monster game. What are we talking about?

“Start to look at the things he does well, because he does more things well than the things you don’t like about him.”

BT and Sal both stood by what they see on the field, which is that Thibodeaux doesn’t seem to have the game-changing ability that a team would want from a top draft pick.

“I didn’t play, but I see a player who is getting a little better, who has a good sack total, but I just see a quarterback who jumps on the quarterback at the end and gets a sack,” BT said. “I don’t see many great moves. I see a guy falling on the quarterback who is already on the ground.”