Giants news, 10/27: Kayvon Thibodeaux, trade deadline rumors, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
- Kayvon Thibodeaux: ‘Man, let’s just keep playing’
- Status quo: Giants’ QB Daniel Jones still not cleared for contact, unlikely to face Jets
- Giants-Jets: What to expect when the Jets have the ball
- RB Jashaun Corbin ‘feeling all the love’ in return to Giants
- NFL Week 8 picks: BBV staff split on whether the Giants will defeat the Jets
- Giants-Jets: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
More Giants observations
10 NFL trades we'd like to see before the deadline: Who lands Derrick Henry? | FOX Sports
Leonard Williams to Miami? Adoree’ Jackson to San Francisco?
NFL trade deadline: Players who could be on the block
Giants DL Leonard Williams
Dependable, scheme versatile, able to defend the run and pressure quarterbacks … and running out of contract. The Giants are playing better, particularly on defense, but sit stuck in 13th place in the NFC.
Carl Banks gets into it with BT & Sal over Kayvon Thibodeaux
“This unhealthy obsession for finding what is wrong with Kayvon Thibodeaux is bordering weird,” Banks said. “You talk about you don’t like a guy’s body? The guy just had a game that would put him in the running for Defensive Player of the Week. He had seven or eight pressures. Go look at Khalil Mack and see if he even had five pressures…you don’t have to like him. You don’t even have to like his body. But tell me you watched the game before you say he just stands there and you don’t like his body. He had a monster game. What are we talking about?
“Start to look at the things he does well, because he does more things well than the things you don’t like about him.”
BT and Sal both stood by what they see on the field, which is that Thibodeaux doesn’t seem to have the game-changing ability that a team would want from a top draft pick.
“I didn’t play, but I see a player who is getting a little better, who has a good sack total, but I just see a quarterback who jumps on the quarterback at the end and gets a sack,” BT said. “I don’t see many great moves. I see a guy falling on the quarterback who is already on the ground.”
Zach Wilson, Jets bracing for variety of Giants' blitzes
“There are a lot of things you have to prepare for because you don’t know what he’s going to select out of his large menu. It’s like the Cheesecake Factory,” Hackett said. “You’ve got a little bit of everything.”
Blake Martinez attempting NFL comeback after Pokémon scamming controversy
Blake Martinez wants a second NFL chance with his second career in jeopardy.
Giants need Andrew Thomas back more than Daniel Jones
Eli & Shaun take over @NY_Comic_Con!— New York Giants (@Giants) October 25, 2023
Watch now: https://t.co/IEG3gLBGTB pic.twitter.com/DBXtImYRCZ
