Status quo: Giants’ QB Daniel Jones still not cleared for contact, unlikely to face Jets

The song remained the same for quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Thursday. Jones, as he has since last week, practiced on a limited basis but remained not cleared for contact. That decreases the likelihood Jones could play on Sunday when the 2-5 Giants host the 3-3 New York Jets.

That would mean a third straight start for backup Tyrod Taylor, with undrafted free agent quarterback Tommy DeVito elevated from the practice squad to serve as the emergency backup.

Starting offensive linemen Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz and Evan Neal all remained limited in practice. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who missed the Week 7 game with a neck injury, was also limited.

Giants Thursday injury report

Did not practice

RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring)

DL Dexter Lawrence (not injury related – rest)

Limited participation

RB Saquon Barkley (elbow)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck)

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

OT Evan Neal (ankle)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

Full participation

PK Graham Gano (left knee)