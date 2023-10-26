NFL Week 8 picks: BBV staff split on whether the Giants will defeat the Jets

Will the New York Giants defeat the New York Jets this weekend? Here is how the Big Blue staff sees the game, along with our picks for the rest of the NFL Week 8 slate.

Tony DelGenio

The Jets are further along in their rebuild than the Giants - they’ve had 53 years, after all. (Apologies to Rivka, I couldn’t resist. Full disclosure: I root for the Jets when they’re not playing the Giants.) The Jets are the better team right now. Their defense is impressive at all three levels; the Giants’ is coming along but isn’t quite there yet. Both offenses are...works in progress. Zach Wilson isn’t good but he isn’t as bad as his reputation. Breece Hall is a really nice RB, Garrett Wilson a really good WR. Both OLs are works in progress. Offensive TDs will be scarce in this game. The Jets should win. But if picking the Giants is wrong, I don’t wanna be right. Giants in a battle of field goals.

Pick: Giants

Nick Falato

This is a winnable game for the Giants. They’re going up against a young quarterback - Wink Martindale is a mixture of Freddie and Jason for young turnover-prone quarterbacks; their OL is injured, albeit I’m uncertain if Wink can pressure Wilson like he did Sam Howell. Still, the under looks appetizing at its current number. The Jets have the benefit of an extra week off, and their roster is stacked on defense. As I select this, both CBs Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed remain in the concussion protocol. This Jets’ team is well-coached, violent, and just defeated the Eagles. They aren’t a pushover. Whichever offense mitigates mistakes should win this football game. Could see it going either way, but I’m rolling with the Giants right now.

Pick: Giants

Jeremy Portnoy

These are two of the toughest teams in the NFL to evaluate. But every time I try, I get flashbacks to what the Philadelphia Eagles did to the Giants at the end of last season. This year’s Giants would not be competitive with Philadelphia either. So how can I pick them to beat the Jets, who upset Philly without Sauce Gardner? Both teams score under 20 points and the Jets win a slugest that doesn’t leave us feeling good about either side.

Pick: Jets

Rivka Boord

“There are three factors that make me think the Jets are going to win this game: Bryce Huff, Breece Hall, and the Jets’ cornerbacks. Ultimately, the Jets will make life more difficult for Tyrod Taylor than the Giants will for Zach Wilson. This game will likely come down to which team protects the ball better and which running back has more big plays. I’m taking the Jets at exactly the moneyline, -3.”

Pick: Jets

Valentine’s View

I’m picking the Giants, but that is probably as much with my heart as it is with my head. I don’t have a solid reason other than watching Jets fans celebrate at the end of a Giants home game would turn my stomach almost as much as watching Cowboys and Eagles fans celebrate does. In all honesty, I think this is a fourth-quarter game that turns on which team makes the big plays/big mistakes down the stretch.

Pick: Giants