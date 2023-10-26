Thursday Night Football — Buccaneers vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming, more

The 4-3 Buffalo Bills host the 3-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick off Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season. The Bills are 1-2 over their last three games. Two weeks ago, they barely snuck past the Tyrod Taylor led Giants; they won 14-9. Last week, Buffalo lost on the road to the New England Patriots, despite being favored by 9.5 points.

The Bills are sputtering and desperately need to get right. They’ve lost several key defensive starters over the last four weeks, and their offense has struggled. They’ll look to get right against the 27th-ranked passing defense by yardage.

Tampa Bay started the season 2-0 but lost three of their last four games. They also had an early BYE week. The Atlanta Falcons traveled south to Tampa Bay and defeated the Buccaneers, 16-13 last week. Both the Bills and the Buccaneers are second in their divisions.

Injuries

The Bills lost tight end Dawson Knox to a wrist injury that required surgery, and TE Quinton Morris is out with an ankle injury. This leaves rookie Dalton Kincaid as the lone tight end with 2023 snaps under his belt. This may pose a problem for Buffalo, who ran 12 personnel at a 35% rate so far through the season. Special teams linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) is out. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (toe) is questionable.

On the Buccaneers side of the football, nose tackle Vita Vea did not practice with a groin issue; he’s a game-time decision to play. Guard Matt Feiler (knee) was ruled out, and special teams’ safety Kaevon Merriweather (ankle) is trending toward out. Both Chris Godwin (neck) and Baker Mayfield (knee) were limited in Tuesday’s practice, but seem likely to play.

How to watch

What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Thursday, Oct. 25th

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Radio: Westwood One: Tom McCarthy, Devin McCourty | SiriusXM: 88; Tampa Bay: 81 or 226, Buffalo: 83 or 225

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Bills (-8.5 | -108) | Buccaneers ( +8.5 | -110) Moneyline: Buccaneers +340, Bills -440| Over/Under: 43 (Over -108, Under -112)

