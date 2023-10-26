Giants vs. Jets 2023, Week 8: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants look to put themselves back on the periphery of playoff contention on Sunday when they host the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/CBS). The Giants are slight underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 2-5 Giants are coming off a 14-7 victory over the Washington Commanders that snapped a four-game losing streak. The Giants record a season-high six sacks in that game. The 3-3 Jets are coming off a bye week that followed their 20-14 Week 6 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants’ injury situation needs to be watched this week. Quarterback Daniel Jones has missed two games with a neck injury, and as of Tuesday had not been cleared for contact. Starting offensive linemen Andrew Thomas (six games), John Michael Schmitz (three games) and Evan Neal (one game) have been out with injuries. We will see if any of the players in that group are available on Sunday.

Use this StoryStream to keep up with our pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage this week.