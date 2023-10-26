Giants news, 10/26: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Darren Waller, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

It looks like the New York Giants could be headed toward a third straight week with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback. Head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Daniel Jones, dealing with a neck injury, is “the same as he was last week.”

Daniel Jones says "I feel a lot better." Still not cleared for contact. pic.twitter.com/hcSI39enjn — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 25, 2023

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Leonard Williams spent the first four-plus years of his career with the Jets. The Giants then traded for him on Oct. 28, 2019, meaning his four-year anniversary of changing green to blue arrives the day before his Giants face the Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The GMFB morning crew on the Battle for MetLife

Getting ready for the battle of NYC @PSchrags breaks down the MetLife Bowl pic.twitter.com/6tl4ZJ7GFS — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 25, 2023

Sunday is a big moment because local bragging rights are on the line for fans, players and even team ownership — and because both teams need a win to stay in the playoff hunt.

“We’re not trying to get too high or too low,” Thibodeaux said, “but it will be really competitive and we just have to go play. It’s definitely important — it’s Jets-Giants — and the history is long, but I think it will be fun.”

Carl Banks joined Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata on Wednesday, and fiercely defended the contributions of Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Giants defense this season.

“This unhealthy obsession for finding what is wrong with Kayvon Thibodeaux is bordering weird,” Banks said. “You talk about you don’t like a guy’s body? The guy just had a game that would put him in the running for Defensive Player of the Week. He had seven or eight pressures. Go look at Khalil Mack and see if he even had five pressures…you don’t have to like him. You don’t even have to like his body. But tell me you watched the game before you say he just stands there and you don’t like his body. He had a monster game. What are we talking about?

A historic win by Tyrod Taylor last weekend

Tyrod Taylor became the first black quarterback to ever win a game for the Giants.

⁰

Taylor: "It means a lot. I didn’t know that going into it. If I'm not mistaken, I think I did it at another organization as well (Los Angeles Chargers). But I mean, it's history. Proud to be… pic.twitter.com/Rft9b0rhD7 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 25, 2023

With four big-time throws, Tyrod Taylor tied for the most of any quarterback this week alongside Lamar Jackson.

Despite the continuing struggle to put up points, the Giants’ offense has looked better the last two weeks with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

The Giants have only scored 23 points in Taylor’s starts against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders, but they’ve averaged 336.5 yards per game. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 14th in the NFL with 336.3 yards per game.

At least part of the turnaround can be attributed to Martindale. He didn't flinch during the early struggles. Among them, the missed tackles. The Giants had 29 missed tackles in the first three games, per Pro Football Focus. They've had 27 in the four games since.

"That's just Wink. He's going to keep his composure every time," said outside linebacker Jihad Ward, who also spent four years with Martindale in Baltimore. "He don't fold. He don't panic. That is one of the coaches I know for sure keeps his composure every time. He knows he got this. He believes in this defense. I believe in it. We all believe in it. That is all that matters."

Darren Waller is all of us on Sundays



: @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/O118DgHD2R — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 25, 2023

This week’s opponent

In his third, breakout season with the Jets after signing a new three-year contract in the offseason, Williams through six games is No. 4 league wide in solo tackles (47). He has taken 97% (420) of the team's snaps on defense, surpassed only by his tireless running mate -- captain C.J. Mosley who has been on the field for every defensive snap so far this season. The wily veteran and the up-and-comer give the Jets an exceptional off-the-ball linebacking tandem.

There are 22 defenders that have spent 100 or more snaps in slot coverage. None of them has allowed fewer yards per snap in coverage than Michael Carter II at 0.47.

The Jets will raise season-ticket prices for 2024, averaging 10 percent per ticket per game. It will be the third straight year of price increases for Jets season-ticket holders.

And there’s more: the Jets want their best customers to renew their season tickets by November 15. Usually, the renewal deadline comes in the spring.

Around the league

Nick Sirianni: We’re confident Jalen Hurts will be ready to go | Pro Football Talk

A.J. Brown’s historic pace proves he’s well worth Eagles’ big investment | FOX Sports

Commanders’ Chase Young, Montez Sweat drawing interest from multiple teams | CBSSports.com

Niners QB Brock Purdy in concussion protocol following loss to Vikings | NFL.com

Titans’ Ryan Tannehill says ankle injury is trending in right direction ahead of Week 8 matchup vs. Falcons | CBSSports.com

Tyreek Hill misses practice with hip injury | Pro Football Talk

Browns starting PJ Walker at QB vs. Seahawks with Deshaun Watson working through shoulder injury | NFL.com

Pete Carroll confirms Uchenna Nwosu out for season, which led to Frank Clark reunion | Pro Football Talk

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. clarifies comments - Not a 'good loser' | ESPN.com

Broncos’ Kareem Jackson’s suspension reduced to 2 games from 4 following appeal for illegal hit | The Athletic

Jim Irsay says NFL informed him officials did not make ‘correct calls’ at end of Colts’ loss to Browns | NFL.com

How Kyler Murray learned Cardinals’ new offense without taking a snap | ESPN.com

Why the NFL Must Make Every Call Reviewable | The 33rd Team

NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players after Week 7 | PFF

Browns’ Myles Garrett to buy minority stake in NBA’s Cavaliers | ESPN.com

Travis Kelce knows his numbers are significantly better when Taylor Swift attends: ‘How could I not be aware?’ | CBSSports.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio