Brian Daboll: Giants trading Saquon Barkley is ‘not happening’

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on Wednesday shut down rumors that the team would traded star running back Saquon Barkley before the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline.

Barkley had said recently that Daboll and GM Joe Schoen had approached him and said they were not interested in trading the 2018 No. 2 overall pick.

Daboll confirmed that conversation.

“Someone told me that there were some rumors out there, so I walked up to him at walk-through and said, ‘yeah, that’s not happening. Let’s go to walk-through.’”

There has been speculation that the 2-5 Giants could be sellers at the trade deadline. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach a long-term contract last offseason, with Barkley eventually signing an amended franchise tag. They will back in the same uncertain situation next offseason, with Barkley perhaps looking for a bigger contract than the Giants are comfortable giving him. A second franchise tag would be possible.

Other veteran Giants mentioned as potential trade pieces including defensive tackle Leonard Williams and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.