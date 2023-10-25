Giants’ QB Daniel Jones ‘same as he was last week’

It looks like the New York Giants could be headed toward a third straight week with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback. Head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Daniel Jones, dealing with a neck injury, is “the same as he was last week.”

That means that Jones, who has not played since suffering the injury when we was sacked during the Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins, can practice on a limited basis but is not cleared for contact.

Jones has said he can throw, run and lift weights. The medical staff, though, has not yet given him the green light to take contact.

“He’s doing better and then when the doctors tell me he’s cleared ... then cleared,” Daboll said.

After practice, Jones said he was “feeling better, continuing to improve.”

“I feel a lot better than I did after the injury,” Jones said. “Continue to improve week by week and day by day.”

Jones said there are “a number of tests” doctors are looking at to decide when he will be ready to play.

“I can do pretty much everything,” Jones said. “I can throw, I can run, I can lift. It’s just the contact.

“I feel good, I don’t have any pain, it’s just passing a couple more tests.”

Jones did admit “there’s still some symptoms” from the original injury.

“Any time you’re talking about the neck you have to understand the risk of re-injury and what would happen if you were to re-injure it,” Jones said.

Daboll said Jones is in “constant communication” with the doctors and did seem to hold onto the possibility he could be cleared by the end of the week.

Daboll short-circuited any potential quarterback controversy. He had a simple answer when asked if Jones was the starting quarterback whenever he is healthy enough to return:

“Yup.”

Asked why, Daboll refused to elaborate.

“I’m not getting into it,” he said. “He’s our starter. I don’t know how many times I’ve been asked, but I’ve said it a bunch.”

Jones downplayed any discussion of the starting job.

“I’m still focused on what I’m doing from a rehab standpoint and getting back as fast as I can,” he said. “That’s really been my focus.”

Offensive line progress

Daboll said that left tackle Andrew Thomas, out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, and center John Michael Schmitz, who has missed three games with a shoulder injury, would both practice on a limited basis on Wednesday. Right tackle Evan Neal, who missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, will also practice on a limited basis.

Daboll said it would be “great” to get Thomas back into the lineup because he is “a really good left tackle.”

“We’re not going to rush him,” Daboll said. “Whenever he’s ready to go that’s when he’ll be out there.”

Other limited players will be tight end Darren Waller, running back Saquon Barkley and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. Running back Gary Brightwell (hamstring) and defensive tackle Leonard Williams (vet day) will not practice.

Daniel Jones says "I feel a lot better." Still not cleared for contact. pic.twitter.com/hcSI39enjn — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 25, 2023

Giants’ Wednesday injury report

Did not practice

RB Gary Brightwell (ankle)

DT Leonard Williams (rest)

Limited participation

RB Saquon Barkley (elbow)

PK Graham Gano (left knee)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck)

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

RT Evan Neal (ankle)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

TE Darren Waller (hamstring)