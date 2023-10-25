SB Nation Reacts, Week 8: Who should play guard for the Giants?

The New York Giants have weathered a bevy of injuries along their offensive line this year. But now the line seems to be getting healthier, and the big question is when Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz, and Evan Neal will be back on the field.

We got a report late last week that the Giants are targeting this week for Thomas’ return from injury. This week, both he and Schmitz are practicing on a limited basis and have a chance to return against the Jets. Evan Neal, meanwhile, is working to come back from the ankle injury through which he’s battled for most of the year.

This week, SB Nation Reacts wants to know what the preferred offensive line looks like for Giants fans. Assuming Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz, and Evan Neal are the starting left tackle, center, and right tackle (respectively), who do Giants fans want to play guard from the selection of Justin Pugh, Ben Bredeson, Mark Glowinski, Markus McKethan, and Tyre Phillips?

(Note: SB Nation Reacts only allows for four choices, so we couldn’t go through every combination of guards. Likewise, Pugh seems likely to stay a starter after stabilizing the line immediately upon his return.)

