Giants news, 10/23: Reactions to victory over Commanders

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Saquon Barkley "all right" after hyperextending elbow in Giants win - NBC Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley got shaken up when he hit a kicking net on the sideline at the end of a run in the first half of Sunday's game against the Commanders, but he didn't miss much time before getting back on the field.

Jonathan Allen sounds off after Washington Commanders defeat

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen didn’t mince his words following the team’s 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Giants duck talk of QB controversy after Tyrod Taylor shines

If the Giants had Tyrod Taylor as their backup quarterback two years ago, it’s possible Joe Judge might still be their head coach.

Giants' old-school defense ‘building a monster’ that can carry shaky offense

This was the way the throwback Giants used to do it, season on the line and the opposing quarterback under siege and eaten alive.

Giants’ offense has looked better with Tyrod Taylor last two games than it did with Daniel Jones - nj.com

Tyrod Taylor completed five pass plays of more than 22 yards Sunday to help the Giants beat the Washington Commanders.

