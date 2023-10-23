Giants-Jets opening odds: Giants remain underdogs

Suffice it to say that Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and New York Jets won’t be quite what anyone was expecting before the season. This was supposed to be the week that Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones would duke it out in a battle between two teams with playoff aspirations. Rodgers certainly won’t be on the field, and it’s possible Jones won’t either.

Still, some things haven’t changed: the Jets are favored by three points with -155 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, which seems right in line with preseason projections.

What no one could have predicted is the 36 point over/under. Injuries and unmet expectations have left both the Giants and Jets as two of the lowest-scoring teams in football. If the over/under doesn’t change, it’ll be tied for the lowest point total in any game so far this season. Perhaps that’s fitting considering that the last two Giants games resulted in combined scores below 25 points.

While the Jets’ offense is somewhat limited without Rodgers, they’ve scored at least 20 points in three straight games — something the Giants have done just once this year. At 3-3, they’re still holding on to legitimate playoff hopes for a potential Rodgers return in January.

The Jets’ defense is what’s been most impressive, however. Though the numbers don’t quite rank among the league’s best, the Jets held the Chiefs, Eagles, and Bills all below 23 points. That could be an issue for a Giants team that exceeded expectations just by scoring multiple touchdowns on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

The Jets will be fresh off a bye and a 20-14 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles the week before. The Giants have lost four straight games against the Eagles, though they have yet to meet this season.

Health will also play a huge factor for the Giants. Jones and left tackle Andrew Thomas have both missed multiple weeks, though one or both of them could conceivably play on Sunday.