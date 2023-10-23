Giants-Commanders: 5 plays that helped the Giants win

The New York Giants narrowly escaped MetLife Stadium with a 14-7 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Washington was smothered by the Giants’ defense all game. New York sacked Washington quarterback Sam Howell six times - the Giants entered the game with five sacks on the season.

Tyrod Taylor not only kept the Giants on script, but the offense had seven explosive plays after having only 14 through six games. The Giants gained 356 yards to Washington’s 273; 166 of Washington’s yards were on their final two drives.

Despite a dominating first half, a muffed punt by Sterling Shepard set Washington up for a four yard touchdown rush by Brian Robinson.

The pendulum of momentum swung toward Washington in the second half. New York had several plays in the latter half that attempted to force the pendulum back to the home team, but mistakes prevented the Giants from adding points.

The Giants made this game too interesting for comfort, but found a way to win. The defense prevailed in this matchup, and that’s where we’ll start on this week’s edition of five impactful plays.

Play(s) 1: Under pressure

Sam Howell had been sacked 34 times through six weeks of the season; that led the league by a wide margin. Howell was sacked six times by the Giants, who only had five total sacks heading into the game. Dexter Lawrence, who had zero sacks on the season, was able to do his Sexy Dexy dance twice.

Kayvon Thibodeaux split a sack with Micah McFadden, and both Jason Pinnock and Leonard Williams earned a sack. Unlike Weeks 5 and 6, the Giants dialed up the pressure against Howell, and harassed the quarterback all game. Here are some of those sacks:

The #Giants got home with four and a twist from Dex and Leo...Watch the attention paid to Dex to allow Leo to loop around virtually untouched pic.twitter.com/Ww2yDPDOcP — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 22, 2023

The Giants defense is ferocious today with the pass rush. Jason Pinnock with the Giants 3rd sack of Sam Howell today.

pic.twitter.com/WFYU8r1Uol — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) October 22, 2023

Dexter Lawrence with his 2nd sack of the game! Giants' 4th sack of the half and the Commies are 0-for-5 on 3rd down #NYG pic.twitter.com/ojxpHQIBkI — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 22, 2023

Dexter Lawrence is straight up having a Tier 1 day... almost gets his 3rd sack of the game, Thibs cleans it up! #NYG pic.twitter.com/sX6d8O9GqV — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 22, 2023

Dexter Lawrence CANNOT be stopped! McFadden cleans it up, great rep #NYG pic.twitter.com/2pOhxFVBXI — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 22, 2023

Play(s) 2: Explosive offense

Yes, the Giants still need to find ways to score points, but they were able to generate seven explosive plays in this game; heading into Week 7, the Giants had just 14 total explosive plays. An explosive offense that can threaten teams vertically will lead to more points, and it will give the rushing attack, and quick passing game, more space to operate. Here are the three explosive plays that set up Darren Waller’s 15-yard touchdown:

The three explosive plays from the #Giants fourth drive of the game pic.twitter.com/GA8SpqCVna — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 22, 2023

Here is the touchdown to conclude one of the more explosive drives we’ve seen in recent Giants’ memory:

A touchdown for Darren Waller!



Great throw from Tyrod to the backshoulder on 3rd & 15 to score the first offensive touchdown since Week 3 pic.twitter.com/CPM9sEnj5t — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 22, 2023

This was Darren Waller’s (12) first touchdown as a Giants. A beautifully placed back-shoulder throw from Taylor. Waller isn’t the only new addition making an impact. Rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) had two explosive catches. Here is the first one on the Giants’ second drive that set up a field goal opportunity:

The #Giants are attacking WASH deep with Hyatt...Tyrod found him for 33 yards on 3rd & 6 pic.twitter.com/6npePxC5mb — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 22, 2023

When the Giants were attempting to seal the victory in the fourth quarter, Taylor found Hyatt for his second catch that went for 42 yards:

Tyrod found Hyatt deep again for 42 yards



The #Giants 7th explosive play of the game pic.twitter.com/DGYAFxC7zH — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 22, 2023

The play above was before the Saquon Barkley fumble, but it was a huge moment that flipped the field and set New York up for success. Without an explosive element, any offense is limited. If the Giants can maintain this level of explosiveness against a team not named the Commanders, then the ceiling of this offense will take a massive jump.

Play(s) 3: Double B (Banks, Barkley)

Deonte Banks with his first career interception. Saquon Barkley would score a receiving touchdown a few plays later. pic.twitter.com/iz26SKyrLl — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 22, 2023

With the football near midfield, Deonte Banks (25) intercepted Sam Howell (14) in zone coverage by recognizing the backside deep crossing route, and sinking underneath to undercut. Banks does not receive due credit for his awareness in zone coverage; this precocious trait allowed Banks to understand Washington’s intentions and identify the threat. The interception gave the Giants the football at Washington’s 48-yard line. This is what transpired two plays after Banks’ interception:

Tyrod Taylor to Saquon Barkley. Touchdown, Giants.



Giants up 14-0 in the 2nd quarter.



Tyrod Taylor has 2 TD’s in the game.pic.twitter.com/s2ZZHFp2Ia — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) October 22, 2023

Barkley took this Taylor check-down to the house for 32 yards against athletic linebacker Jamin Davis (52). Here’s a cool look from NFL Next Gen:

Next Gen dots on the Saquon Barkley TD. Waller and Hyatt running down the field demands attention from the defense. Leaves Barkley 1v1 vs Jamin Davis. Make a guy miss, TD Giants. Player execution meets cool play design! pic.twitter.com/cUWFBr7pba — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 22, 2023

Play(s) 4: Special teams

The much-maligned Giants’ special teams unit had two - almost - devastating mistakes in this game. Rookie Eric Gray muffed the first punt return attempt of the game; luckily for the Giants recovered. However, Gray’s replacement Sterling Shepard (3) muffed the first punt of the second half after the Giants’ defense forced a three-and-out:

Washington capitalized with the Robinson touchdown. This mistake was one of the any that allowed Washington to stay competitive and in the football game. It had Giants’ fans sounding similar complaints about the special teams unit. New York replaced Shepard with Darius Slayton. However, as disappointing as special teams have been this season, they came up with a huge field goal block, courtesy of Leonard Williams (99).

LEONARD WILLIAMS BLOCKS THE FIELD GOAL! Brian Daboll is hyped #NYG pic.twitter.com/h0ZlnlmjA0 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 22, 2023

Washington finally established a rhythm against the Giants’ defense. Howell led an eight play, 81-yard, drive that resulted in zero points, thanks to Williams’ big paw. The Giants responded with a 10-play, 72-yard, that was supposed to be the nail in the coffin of Washington...

Play(s) 5: Fumble, and end of game sequence

Barkley rarely fumbles the football. He only had four career fumbles heading into this game, but defensive lineman Daron Payne (94) ripped the football out of his grasp:

Daron Payne legit just took the ball way from Saquon

pic.twitter.com/7qEuNlySwP — CJR Sports (@Sports_CJR) October 22, 2023

Barkley hyper-extended his elbow early in the game, which could be one reason for the strip. Still, this play allowed Washington to proceed on a 17-play, 85-yard yard drive, down by only seven points. Howell converted a fourth-and-1, and finally worked the football to the Giants’ 7-yard line, where he faced his second fourth down on the drive:

THE GIANTS SURVIVE! Defense makes a big 4th-down stop #NYG pic.twitter.com/a2UCHkCmtE — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 22, 2023

Howell’s pass was behind Jahan Dotson (1), but the Giants escape with the football and 56 seconds on the clock. However, with three kneel downs and a timeout for Washington, the Commanders would receive the football with some time left in the game; well, at least they were supposed to.

On the last kneel down, Daron Payne got injured and couldn’t get off the field. This forced a run off of the clock, and the game was effectively over. The Giants made the game interesting, but escaped with the win.