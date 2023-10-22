Giants vs. Commanders: Live reaction!

The New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders 14-7 at home for their second win of the season.

It wasn’t pretty, but this was a much-needed “get healthy” team for a Giants team that has been anything but healthy over the first six weeks of the 2023 season. The defense lead the way with an absolute sack-fest, feasting on a dysfunctional Commanders’ offense. The Giants’ offense, meanwhile, looked remarkably healthy with Tyrod Taylor behind an all-guard offensive line.

Washington attempted to rally in the second half, but the Giants’ defense was able to keep them out of the endzone in the closing seconds of the game.

Chris and Nick react in the immediate aftermath of the game.

