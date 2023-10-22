 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury news: Gary Brightwell ruled out, Eric Gray questionable

Giants suffer special teams injuries

By Chris Pflum
New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Giants have announced that reserve running back and special teams player Gary Brightwell has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders with a hamstring injury. Likewise, the Giants also announced that rookie running back and punt returner Eric Gray is questionable to return to the game with a calf injury.

Gray fielded the first two punts of the game for the Giants, muffing the first one. Gray has been the Giants’ punt returner for most of the season but was replaced by Adoree’ Jackson after mistakes earlier in the season. Jackson was inactive Sunday due to a neck injury.

He was replaced by veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard after his second punt return.

The Giants were already playing without quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), offensive tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) and Jackson.

We’ll bring you more information on Gray as we get it.

