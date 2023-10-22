Giants not planning to trade Saquon Barkley, per report

Saquon Barkley might be getting his wish to stay with the New York Giants — at least for the rest of the 2023-2024 NFL season.

Dianna Russini is reporting that the Giants “are not expected to move” Barkley before the Tuesday, Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline.

During the week, Barkley reiterated his desire to stay with the Giants.

“Obviously, I’ve been public and vocal about how I feel about this organization and where I want to be,” Barkley said. “But like I said, knowing the business and seeing that side of it, there are a lot of things that I can’t control. Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don’t want to get traded.”

The 26-year-old Barkley is in his sixth season with the Giants. He is playing this season on an amended franchise tag after failing to reach a long-term contract agreement with the team. The Giants have the option of tagging Barkley again next season should they not be able to reach a contract agreement.

At 1-5, the Giants do have to decide whether or not to trade veteran players in exchange for future assets.

In a recent ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, a majority of Giants’ fans seemed OK with moving on from the team’s star running back.