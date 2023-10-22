Giants targeting next week for Andrew Thomas’ return, per report

The New York Giants are currently targeting next week’s game against the New York Jets for starting left tackle Andrew Thomas return to the field.

This report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter is some much-needed good news for Giants fans, who’ve been starved for news regarding Thomas’ condition for weeks now. There had been whispers that Thomas had previously suffered a setback in his return from the hamstring injury suffered in the season opener, however the Giants have largely been mum on his status. Schefter reported that Thomas did have a setback prior to the Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

As Schefter notes, the Giants have been very cautious with Thomas’ recovery since his setback. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky and can be vulnerable to re-injury even when feeling “fine”.

The timing of Thomas’ return is very good for the Giants as well. While the Jets are without starting QB Aaron Rodgers, they have a stout defense that is not only strong against the run but also has the NFL’s highest hurry rate and fifth-highest pressure rate despite having the second-lowest blitz rate. Getting their best lineman back should be a significant boost for an offensive line that’s been ravaged by injury this year.