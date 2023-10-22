Giants-Commanders inactives: Evan Neal, Adoree’ Jackson, Daniel Jones among 5 NYG starters out

The New York Giants will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) and three starting offensive linemen — left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Jones will miss a second straight game. Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback. Undrafted free agent rookie Tommy DeVito has been elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup.

Thomas, the Giants’ star left tackle, has been out since Week 1. Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Giants are targeting a return for Thomas next week against the New York Jets.

For Schmitz, the team’s second-round pick, this will be his third consecutive missed game.

Without Jackson, Deonte Banks will be joined at cornerback by some combination of Cor’Dale Flott, Tre Hawkins III and Darnay Holmes.

Washington had no players on its Friday injury report.

Giants

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

OT Matt Peart (shoulder)

OT Evan Neal (ankle)

CB Adoree’ Jackson

DT Jordon Riley

Commanders

DE Efe Obada

WR Mitchell Tinsley

TE Curtis Hodges

G Chris Paul

OT Trent Scott

DE KJ Henry

CB Christian Holmes