Giants vs. Commanders, Week 7: Live updates!

Pre-game updates
Giants starting OL in warmups: LT Justin Pugh, LG Marcus McKethan, C Ben Bredeson, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Tyre Phillips— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 22, 2023
- Giants not planning to trade Saquon Barkley, per report
- Giants targeting next week for Andrew Thomas’ return, per report
Inactives
Giants
QB Daniel Jones (neck)
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)
OT Matt Peart (shoulder)
OT Evan Neal (ankle)
CB Adoree’ Jackson
DT Jordon Riley
Commanders
DE Efe Obada
WR Mitchell Tinsley
TE Curtis Hodges
G Chris Paul
OT Trent Scott
DE KJ Henry
CB Christian Holmes
With their season on the verge of spiraling beyond a point where it is salvageable, the 1-5 New York Giants host the 3-3 Washington Commanders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Giants are slight underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Use this as your discussion thread throughout the game.
