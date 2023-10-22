Giants vs. Commanders, Week 7: Live updates!

Pre-game updates

Giants starting OL in warmups: LT Justin Pugh, LG Marcus McKethan, C Ben Bredeson, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Tyre Phillips — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 22, 2023

Inactives

Giants

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

OT Matt Peart (shoulder)

OT Evan Neal (ankle)

CB Adoree’ Jackson

DT Jordon Riley

Commanders

DE Efe Obada

WR Mitchell Tinsley

TE Curtis Hodges

G Chris Paul

OT Trent Scott

DE KJ Henry

CB Christian Holmes

With their season on the verge of spiraling beyond a point where it is salvageable, the 1-5 New York Giants host the 3-3 Washington Commanders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Giants are slight underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Use this as your discussion thread throughout the game. Follow @BigBlueView on Twitter for in-game updates. You can also follow our Giants-Commanders StoryStream for all of our coverage, from pre-game to post-game.

