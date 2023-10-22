 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants vs. Commanders, Week 7: Live updates!

Follow along with the game right here

By Ed Valentine Updated
New York Giants v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Pre-game updates

Inactives

Giants

QB Daniel Jones (neck)
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)
OT Matt Peart (shoulder)
OT Evan Neal (ankle)
CB Adoree’ Jackson
DT Jordon Riley

Commanders

DE Efe Obada
WR Mitchell Tinsley
TE Curtis Hodges
G Chris Paul
OT Trent Scott
DE KJ Henry
CB Christian Holmes

With their season on the verge of spiraling beyond a point where it is salvageable, the 1-5 New York Giants host the 3-3 Washington Commanders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Giants are slight underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Use this as your discussion thread throughout the game. Follow @BigBlueView on Twitter for in-game updates. You can also follow our Giants-Commanders StoryStream for all of our coverage, from pre-game to post-game.

