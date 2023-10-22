Giants vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

If the New York Giants have any chance at saving their season, it starts Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Every team the Giants have lost to so far during their 1-5 start currently has a winning record. The Commanders, and the next two opponents the Giants face after them, all have 3-3 records. Does that mean the Giants have a chance at getting some wins now that they’re facing lesser competition?

There’s at least some precedent for an upset this week: the Chicago Bears were winless when they visited Washington but wound up winning 40-20. However, the Commanders took the Philadelphia Eagles to overtime just one week before that. They’re an inconsistent group with a struggling offensive line and an inexperienced Sam Howell at quarterback, but when they piece everything together they can be dangerous.

The Commanders are the only team in the NFL that has allowed more sacks than the Giants this season, with 34 to New York’s 33. The Giants still probably have the worse offensive line, as they’ll be without starters Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz.

Health will play a factor with other position groups as well. Washington’s injury report is completely empty, something that seems almost impossible at this point in the season. The Giants, meanwhile. will again be without quarterback Daniel Jones. Adoree’ Jackson has also been dealing with a neck issue.

Use this as your open thread to discuss all the action on Sunday.

How to watch

What: Washington Commanders (3-3) at New York Giants (1-5)

When: Sunday, Oct. 22

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

SiriusXM: Washington: 121 or 388, New York: 111 or 230

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Commanders -3

