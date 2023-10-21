Giants’ QB Daniel Jones out vs. Commanders, per report

The New York Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, per a published report.

Jones had been listed as questionable, but as of Friday had not been cleared for contact. The quarterback practiced on a limited basis during the week, throwing during individual periods but not doing any team work.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito has been elevated from the practice squad to be the backup for Tyrod Taylor. DeVito was also elevated for last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield is also being elevated from the practice squad. Mayfield was added to the 53-man roster last week, waived after the game against Buffalo, re-signed to the practice squad and will be part of Sunday’s game day roster.