Giants’ depth chart: Things have changed drastically since the season began

The New York Giants’ roster, and consequently their depth chart, has undergone dramatic change due to injuries since the season began. Here is a look at what the depth chart looks like before Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.
This will be different from the depth chart that you can currently find on the team’s website. At least as of Saturday morning, that depth chart was not up to date as it did not reflect many of the recent roster changes.
What I have done is built depth charts that reflect both the current roster and the reality of how playing time is being divided.
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Parris Campbell
|RT
|Evan Neal
|Tyre Phillips
|Matt Peart
|RG
|Marcus McKethan
|Mark Glowinski
|Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson
|C
|John Michael Schmitz
|Ben Bredeson
|Sean Harlow
|LG
|Ben Bredeson, Justin Pugh
|Mark Glowinski
|Tyre Phillips
|LT
|Andrew Thomas
|Justin Pugh
|Matt Peart
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Matt Breida
|Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Daniel Bellinger
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|Tyrod Taylor
On the team’s website, Parris Campbell and Isaiah Hodgins are listed as starting wide receivers. That is no longer true. Campbell has been buried behind Wan’Dale Robinson for several weeks, and barely plays. The Giants are now playing Jalin Hyatt far more than Isaiah Hodgins, with head coach Brian Daboll admitting that the team is committing to its young wide receivers.
The offensive line chart reflects the reality of where players are currently playing, and where a player like Tyre Phillips could play. I listed both Ben Bredeson and Justin Pugh as starting left guards. I suspect that job would go to Pugh if Andrew Thomas were healthy, but can’t in good conscience list Bredeson as a backup right now.
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|NT
|Dexter Lawrence
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|Jordon Riley
|DT
|Leonard Williams
|A'Shawn Robinson
|D.J. Davidson
|Rush
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Boogie Basham
|DE
|Jihad Ward
|Boogie Basham
|MLB
|Bobby Okereke
|Carter Coughlin
|WILL
|Micah McFadden
|Isaiah Simmons
|Cam Brown
|LCB
|Adoree' Jackson
|Tre Hawkins III
|Nick McCloud
|RCB
|Deonte Banks
|Tre Hawkins III
|Slot CB
|Cor'Dale Flott
|Darnay Holmes
|SS
|Jason Pinnock
|Dane Belton
|Bobby McCain
|FS
|Xavier McKinney
|Gervarrius Owens
The big change on defense is that Tre Hawkins III is now a reserve. Second-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott is now the slot cornerback, with Adoree’ Jackson back at his natural wide cornerback alignment. That is how the Giants began training camp, but they went away from that when Hawkins impressed.
With Azeez Ojulari on IR and Boogie Basham barely playing, the lack of depth on the edge is also being exposed.
Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|LS
|Casey Kreiter
|H
|Jamie Gillan
|P
|Jamie Gillan
|PK
|Graham Gano
|PR
|Eric Gray
|Adoree' Jackson
|Darnay Holmes
|KOR
|Eric Gray
|Parris Campbell
|Gary Brightwell
The Giants, stubbornly, turned to Adoree’ Jackson as the punt returner when Eric Gray mishandled a couple of kicks. They have gone back to Gray, but the situations shows that they really don’t have a reliable returner right now.
On kickoff return, they have begun to use Parris Campbell is a two-returner setup with Gray. Since he isn’t playing on offense, they need to use Campbell somewhere.
