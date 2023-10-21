 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants’ depth chart: Things have changed drastically since the season began

Let’s see just how much different things are for the Giants seven weeks into the season

By Ed Valentine
/ new
New York Giants v Buffalo Bills
Wan’Dale Robinson
Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The New York Giants’ roster, and consequently their depth chart, has undergone dramatic change due to injuries since the season began. Here is a look at what the depth chart looks like before Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

This will be different from the depth chart that you can currently find on the team’s website. At least as of Saturday morning, that depth chart was not up to date as it did not reflect many of the recent roster changes.

What I have done is built depth charts that reflect both the current roster and the reality of how playing time is being divided.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
WR Jalin Hyatt Isaiah Hodgins
WR Darius Slayton Sterling Shepard
WR Wan'Dale Robinson Parris Campbell
RT Evan Neal Tyre Phillips Matt Peart
RG Marcus McKethan Mark Glowinski Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson
C John Michael Schmitz Ben Bredeson Sean Harlow
LG Ben Bredeson, Justin Pugh Mark Glowinski Tyre Phillips
LT Andrew Thomas Justin Pugh Matt Peart
RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray
TE Darren Waller Daniel Bellinger
QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor

On the team’s website, Parris Campbell and Isaiah Hodgins are listed as starting wide receivers. That is no longer true. Campbell has been buried behind Wan’Dale Robinson for several weeks, and barely plays. The Giants are now playing Jalin Hyatt far more than Isaiah Hodgins, with head coach Brian Daboll admitting that the team is committing to its young wide receivers.

The offensive line chart reflects the reality of where players are currently playing, and where a player like Tyre Phillips could play. I listed both Ben Bredeson and Justin Pugh as starting left guards. I suspect that job would go to Pugh if Andrew Thomas were healthy, but can’t in good conscience list Bredeson as a backup right now.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
NT Dexter Lawrence Rakeem Nunez-Roches Jordon Riley
DT Leonard Williams A'Shawn Robinson D.J. Davidson
Rush Kayvon Thibodeaux Boogie Basham
DE Jihad Ward Boogie Basham
MLB Bobby Okereke Carter Coughlin
WILL Micah McFadden Isaiah Simmons Cam Brown
LCB Adoree' Jackson Tre Hawkins III Nick McCloud
RCB Deonte Banks Tre Hawkins III
Slot CB Cor'Dale Flott Darnay Holmes
SS Jason Pinnock Dane Belton Bobby McCain
FS Xavier McKinney Gervarrius Owens

The big change on defense is that Tre Hawkins III is now a reserve. Second-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott is now the slot cornerback, with Adoree’ Jackson back at his natural wide cornerback alignment. That is how the Giants began training camp, but they went away from that when Hawkins impressed.

With Azeez Ojulari on IR and Boogie Basham barely playing, the lack of depth on the edge is also being exposed.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
LS Casey Kreiter
H Jamie Gillan
P Jamie Gillan
PK Graham Gano
PR Eric Gray Adoree' Jackson Darnay Holmes
KOR Eric Gray Parris Campbell Gary Brightwell

The Giants, stubbornly, turned to Adoree’ Jackson as the punt returner when Eric Gray mishandled a couple of kicks. They have gone back to Gray, but the situations shows that they really don’t have a reliable returner right now.

On kickoff return, they have begun to use Parris Campbell is a two-returner setup with Gray. Since he isn’t playing on offense, they need to use Campbell somewhere.

In This Stream

Giants vs. Commanders 2023, Week 7: Everything you need to know

View all 15 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...