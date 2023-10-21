Giants’ depth chart: Things have changed drastically since the season began

The New York Giants’ roster, and consequently their depth chart, has undergone dramatic change due to injuries since the season began. Here is a look at what the depth chart looks like before Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

This will be different from the depth chart that you can currently find on the team’s website. At least as of Saturday morning, that depth chart was not up to date as it did not reflect many of the recent roster changes.

What I have done is built depth charts that reflect both the current roster and the reality of how playing time is being divided.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Offense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player WR Jalin Hyatt Isaiah Hodgins WR Darius Slayton Sterling Shepard WR Wan'Dale Robinson Parris Campbell RT Evan Neal Tyre Phillips Matt Peart RG Marcus McKethan Mark Glowinski Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson C John Michael Schmitz Ben Bredeson Sean Harlow LG Ben Bredeson, Justin Pugh Mark Glowinski Tyre Phillips LT Andrew Thomas Justin Pugh Matt Peart RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray TE Darren Waller Daniel Bellinger QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor

On the team’s website, Parris Campbell and Isaiah Hodgins are listed as starting wide receivers. That is no longer true. Campbell has been buried behind Wan’Dale Robinson for several weeks, and barely plays. The Giants are now playing Jalin Hyatt far more than Isaiah Hodgins, with head coach Brian Daboll admitting that the team is committing to its young wide receivers.

The offensive line chart reflects the reality of where players are currently playing, and where a player like Tyre Phillips could play. I listed both Ben Bredeson and Justin Pugh as starting left guards. I suspect that job would go to Pugh if Andrew Thomas were healthy, but can’t in good conscience list Bredeson as a backup right now.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Defense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player NT Dexter Lawrence Rakeem Nunez-Roches Jordon Riley DT Leonard Williams A'Shawn Robinson D.J. Davidson Rush Kayvon Thibodeaux Boogie Basham DE Jihad Ward Boogie Basham MLB Bobby Okereke Carter Coughlin WILL Micah McFadden Isaiah Simmons Cam Brown LCB Adoree' Jackson Tre Hawkins III Nick McCloud RCB Deonte Banks Tre Hawkins III Slot CB Cor'Dale Flott Darnay Holmes SS Jason Pinnock Dane Belton Bobby McCain FS Xavier McKinney Gervarrius Owens

The big change on defense is that Tre Hawkins III is now a reserve. Second-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott is now the slot cornerback, with Adoree’ Jackson back at his natural wide cornerback alignment. That is how the Giants began training camp, but they went away from that when Hawkins impressed.

With Azeez Ojulari on IR and Boogie Basham barely playing, the lack of depth on the edge is also being exposed.

Giants 2023 Depth Chart — Special Teams Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player LS Casey Kreiter H Jamie Gillan P Jamie Gillan PK Graham Gano PR Eric Gray Adoree' Jackson Darnay Holmes KOR Eric Gray Parris Campbell Gary Brightwell

The Giants, stubbornly, turned to Adoree’ Jackson as the punt returner when Eric Gray mishandled a couple of kicks. They have gone back to Gray, but the situations shows that they really don’t have a reliable returner right now.

On kickoff return, they have begun to use Parris Campbell is a two-returner setup with Gray. Since he isn’t playing on offense, they need to use Campbell somewhere.