Giants news, 10/21: Daniel Jones, trade deadline, Jalin Hyatt, more headlines

Just about everything that could go wrong for the Giants, has gone wrong. And now whether the Giants should embark on a full rebuild has become an active topic around the NFL media landscape. ‘SB Nation Reacts’ expanded on the question as to whether or not to trade Saquon Barkley from two weeks ago.

Of those responding 67 percent of Giants fans responded that the Giants should be “sellers” at the trade deadline. It is a bit of a surprise that only 7 percent of fans believe that Saquon Barkley should be the only player traded.

Finally, 59% of fans this week believe that the team is heading in the right direction, up from 29% just two weeks ago.

Incredibly, the Giants scored four touchdowns in the second half of that Arizona game. Those four and the one at San Francisco are the only offensive touchdowns they’ve scored in six games this season.

They haven’t scored a touchdown of any kind at home in their two games at MetLife Stadium — a 40-0 loss to the Cowboys and a 24-3 loss to the Seahawks.

“Everyone must do their part”

Jalin Hyatt couldn’t get over his new cleats: one blue, one orange inspired by the Disney characters, Nemo and Dory, whose journey produced the playful mantra of “Just Keep Swimming” for kids everywhere.

That sentiment also fits the current New York Giants, their precocious 22-year-old rookie wide receiver in particular.

ESPN's Ryan Clark suggested that the Buffalo Bills should target the 26-year-old running back.

“The Buffalo Bills got to see this firsthand in primetime on Sunday night,” Clark said. “Saquon Barkley is a difference-maker....If you add him with a guy like Josh Allen and a team that seems so focused on getting the football to Stefon Diggs and nobody else, you totally change the dynamic of that offense.”

In Boomer’s opinion, this disastrous start for Big Blue arguably makes them the biggest disappointment in the NFL this season.

“Given what the expectations were going into the season, I don't necessarily know that I know another team that has been this disappointing,” Boomer said. “The expectations coming into this season, because of what happened at the end of last season and their quarterback play were high. Really high.”

Justin Pugh talking about the full circle of his football life

Justin Pugh talks about being signed to the active roster:



"There's just been so many crazy things that have brought this thing full circle. I don't know what it is, but there's something in the air." pic.twitter.com/lULWowSHLs — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 18, 2023

Tyre Phillips happily shed his Eagles green this week for a chance to return to Big Blue.

As the 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive tackle put it, the Giants were offering him more green. He was getting $16,100 per week as a member of the Philadelphia practice squad. As part of the Giants’ 53-man roster, his game-day checks will increase to $57,500 per week.

How does an O-line go from Super Bowl-caliber to one of the league's worst? We retrace the calamitous steps the Giants took to get here.

Martindale on what he saw in the defense in Buffalo that was different from what it had shown previously.

"I think it was the execution itself, the communication, the one play at a time mentality was there all night," Martindale said. "When you have that in this league, you got a shot. We had a different plan, we hit him (Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen) with a different counterpunch. This is the fourth time we have gone against Josh, and we had a different style of plan. He's a tremendous quarterback with some great players out there and it was a great challenge. I think that our guys took that challenge and went with it."

Kendall Fuller will be active for the Washington Commanders' NFC East showdown against the New York Giants on Sunday after dealing with a knee injury this week. Fuller first showed up on the injury report Wednesday and did not participate until Friday, when he was listed as limited.

The Commanders defensive line will be a full strength with Jonathan Allen (knee), James Smith-Williams (foot) and Montez Sweat (finger) all being cleared to play on Sunday.

The package known as “cinco” is an important weapon for the Washington Commanders’ defense. Most snaps, the Commanders use four linemen, two tackles and two ends, but in cinco, they add a fifth lineman, a nose tackle over the center. Cinco creates one-on-one matchups for each lineman. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio calls it mostly against run-heavy teams and in situations when a run is likely.

The Commanders offense has had spurts of greatness, followed by spurts of ineptitude. Can Washington’s offense get things together against a reeling Giants team?

One of the more important keys to the game for Washington will be how they can handle the Giants pressure, but also can the Commanders stay ahead of the sticks on early downs. The Commanders had nine third downs of seven yards or more. As efficient as the Commanders offense could be at times, that unit must eliminate their issues quickly.

