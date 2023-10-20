Giants’ QB Daniel Jones still not cleared for contact

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is still not cleared for contact, coach Brian Daboll told media before Friday’s practice. Daboll added that he did not have an injury designation yet for Jones.

Daboll said that offensive linemen Andrew Thomas (hamstring), John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Matt Peart (shoulder) are all out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Daboll said right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) will be listed as questionable. If Neal can’t play, Tyre Phillips, just signed off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, seems like the likely candidate to play right tackle.

Jones, who sat out the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, due to a neck injury, has practiced on a limited basis this week. He has done individual work, but taken no reps during team periods.

Theoretically, he could be cleared for contact later on Friday or on Saturday and play on Sunday. That, though, does not seem likely. Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback if Jones can’t play.

