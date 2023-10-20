Roster news: Giants, WR Cole Beasley agree to part ways

The New York Giants are releasing WR Cole Beasley from their practice squad, per a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.

Garafolo reports that Beasley approached the Giants to ask for his release and it was granted, with the two sides seemingly parting amicably. The Giants originally signed Beasley in July amid concerns that neither Wan’Dale Robinson nor Sterling Shepard would be healthy for the start of the season.

Beasley suffered a leg injury over the course of the pre-season and was placed on the practice squad/injured list to start the year. He was restored to the injured list on Oct. 4.

The Giants have embraced the youth movement in their wide receiving corps, with second-year receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and rookie Jalin Hyatt moving to the forefront in recent weeks. While Beasley played well in the preseason, the decision to play the youngsters likely meant that Beasley’s odds of playing on Sundays was slim.

It isn’t a surprise that the two sides seemingly parted on good terms. Beasley first joined the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and Brian Daboll’s affection for the receiver is well known. This also has the side benefit of opening a spot on the practice squad, which is much-needed by the injury-plagued Giants.

