Poll results: Giants fans say the team should be sellers at the trade deadline

The 2023 NFL trade deadline has been a topic of significant conversation around the New York Giants. That shouldn’t be much of a surprise with the deadline rapidly approaching and the team stumbling to a 1-5 record amidst a rash of injuries.

Just about everything that could go wrong for the Giants, has gone wrong. And now whether the Giants should embark on a full rebuild has become an active topic around the NFL media landscape.

‘SB Nation Reacts’ expanded on the question as to whether or not to trade Saquon Barkley from two weeks ago. This time, the question was whether or not the Giants should trade away multiple assets at the trade deadline.

67 percent of Giants fans responded that the Giants should be “sellers” at the trade deadline.

It isn’t a surprise that nearly a quarter of fans believe that the team should stand pat at the trade deadline (22%), or even make moves for players (4%). There’s still 11 games left on the Giants’ schedule and while the team’s path to the playoffs is narrow, it isn’t closed yet.

It is a bit of a surprise that only 7% of fans believe that Saquon Barkley should be the only player traded. 78% of respondents said that he should be traded two weeks ago, so this suggests that 74% of fans who responded to the poll still think he should be traded — but that the Giants shouldn’t stop there.

Interestingly, fan confidence has risen over the last two weeks, despite the desire to move on from multiple veterans.

This week, 59% of fans believe that the team is heading in the right direction, up from 29% just two weeks ago. The rise in confidence is likely driven by the performance of the Giants’ defense against the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in back-to-back weeks.