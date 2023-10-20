Giants news, 10/20: Offensive woes, Shane Lemieux, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

So, what is the solution to the Giants’ seeming allergic reaction to the end zone, and their overall inability to score points? The Giants are averaging a league-worst 11.8 points per game.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said Thursday that getting into the end zone is “a point of emphasis” and that there is “a sense of urgency” for the Giants to score more points and felt the team took "a step in the right direction” last week despite going 0 for 5 in the red zone.

“We got some opportunities, now we’ve got to capitalize on them," Kafka said. “When you evaluate the players you try to find their strengths and their weaknesses and then you build a game plan around those things. We’re evaluating everything. We’re trying to look at our offense from different points of view, from all the different position groups and figure out how we can fix it and get it right again.”

Other Giant observations

The New York Giants, at 1-5, are perilously close to that DOA designation anyway, of course, especially with Daniel Jones still waiting to be cleared for contact after missing last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills due to a neck injury.

Daniel Jones on the field yesterday

Daniel Jones does some throwing at Giants practice: pic.twitter.com/7wSUVgsM2f — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 19, 2023

“We haven’t put a product out there that anybody should be happy about,” said Saquon Barkley, “especially us in this locker room, we know that, especially in those home games so far. We get a great opportunity to go back home in front of our fans and play a division opponent and try to get the season back on the right track. “We’re not naive to the fact that they spend hard-earned money to come and watch us play and support the team, but at the end of the day it’s like we care, we really do care about what’s going on with our season, and we want to save it, and we want to be able to play at the level that we know we can play.”

Q: For the 1-5 Giants, would being aggressive mean selling some pieces? Randy Mueller: I’m not a believer in getting rid of good players. So any pieces I would sell would not viewed as part of my long-term build. So I don’t know that they have pieces to sell. I think I would probably still be in acquisition mode.

A year after winning a road playoff game, the Giants don’t need to completely tear things down, with so many recent draft picks playing big roles and taking steps on both sides of the ball. But pending free agents should be shopped such as wide receiver Parris Campbell, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney.

"Our mindset is just to go kick somebody's ass, for real."



- Dexter Lawrence pic.twitter.com/7ms4QXDIew — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 19, 2023

Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll runs hot, and it was on display for the entire country to see on Sunday. Tyrod Taylor and Darren Waller both have no problem with Daboll’s “fire,” regardless of how the national audience might view the coach’s outbursts

“That comes with the quarterback position,” Taylor said. “I don’t think he was wrong. I didn’t receive it that way, I could say that.” “I think in the moment, the frustration can build for him where it’s like, these little details, these small things, we’re right there but it’s not coming through,” Waller continued. “We can kind of see that’s where that fire and anger is coming from.”

“I put in so much work, just for a freak accident to happen. But I just have to know that it’s not my plan, and God let it happen for a reason. So I’ve just got to trust his plan and trust his understanding. Because to me, it seems like I can’t get anything to go my way.”

This week’s opponent

This season, Rivera has echoed new coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s goal of achieving offensive balance.

“We want to be able to always constantly keep that threat on [opponents] that: ‘Hey, we can run the ball. We can throw the ball. We can throw the ball in play-action. We [can] throw the ball off boot-action. We can throw the ball on a dropback,’ ” Rivera said. “But that keeps everything open in terms of, ‘Hey, we can run it, we can run something inside, we can bounce the ball and get something outside.’ ”

The Washington Commanders' defense has a host of star players, but defensive end Casey Toohill is having a breakout start to the season. Toohill has already surpassed his sack total from last year as his two sacks against the Falcons gave him three on the year and nearly has as many quarterback hits in six games as he did the whole season last year.

