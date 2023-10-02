Giants vs. Seahawks: Live reaction!

The New York Giants fell to 1-3 on the season, l the Seattle Seahawks 24-3 on Monday Night Football.

While the Giants got off to a promising start on their first offensive and defensive possessions, this game was about as ugly as can be. The Giants losing C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and TE Daniel Bellinger (knee) in the first quarter, and then Shane Lemieux (abductor) in the fourth quarter. The team also committed miscues on offense, defense, and special teams. It seemed as though any time the team did something right, they immediately squandered the opportunity.

Watch as Chris and Nick offer their live reactions in the immediate aftermath of the game.

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio