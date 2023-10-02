Giants injury news: John Michael Schmitz, Daniel Bellinger ruled out

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz and TE Daniel Bellinger have been ruled out of Monday Night Football.

Both players left Monday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter with an apparent injury, which was quickly revealed to be a shoulder injury. Tight end Daniel Bellinger was also initially questionable to return with a knee injury.

Left guard Ben Bredeson moved to center while Shane Lemieux stepped in at guard for the Giants’ second drive. We’ll see if that alignment changes on subsequent drives if Schmitz remains on the sideline.

We’ll also see how the loss of Bellinger impacts the Giants’ offense, particularly with pass protection as the team copes with a reshuffled offensive line.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was ruled out with a concussion in his first game back from a torn quad tendon. The Seahawks also lost two starting offensive linemen over the course of the first half.

The Giants’ offense was already without left tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley.