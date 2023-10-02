 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants vs. Seahawks, Week 4: Live updates!

Follow Monday’s action right here

By Ed Valentine Updated
/ new

In-game updates

Halftime score

The Giants trail 14-3 at the half and are booed off the field. The Giants have now been outscored 77-6 in the first half this season.

Seattle 14, Giants 3: Drew Lock led the Seahawks on a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive that included a 51-yard catch-and-run by tight end Noah Fant. There is 1:39 left in the first half.

Seattle QB Geno Smith leaves with injury.

Giants close within 7-3.

This has been the real story thus far in the first half. Penalties galore.

Seattle 7, Giants 0: The Seahawks scored on the final play of the first quarter, cashing in a turnover on a strip-sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones with a 7-yard pass from Geno Smith to D.K. Metcalf. The Seahawks scored two plays after taking over at the New York 7-yard line.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants face the Seattle Seahawks Monday night in a game the 1-2 Giants need to win. The 2.5-point underdog Giants will be without running back Saquon Barkly and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas [complete inactives].

Use this as your open thread throughout the game, and check back for updates.

See all of our game coverage in our Giants-Seahawks StoryStream.

More Giants-Seahawks coverage

Big Blue View on social media

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

In This Stream

Giants vs. Seahawks, 2023 Week 4: Everything you need to know

View all 33 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...