Giants vs. Seahawks, Week 4: Live updates!

The Giants trail 14-3 at the half and are booed off the field. The Giants have now been outscored 77-6 in the first half this season.

Seattle 14, Giants 3: Drew Lock led the Seahawks on a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive that included a 51-yard catch-and-run by tight end Noah Fant. There is 1:39 left in the first half.

Seattle QB Geno Smith leaves with injury.

Geno Smith questionable with knee injury for Seahawks. Has his helmet on, but he is headed to the locker room and appears to be limping somewhat. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 3, 2023

Giants close within 7-3.

Graham Gano gets Giants on the board with 55-yard FG. 7-3 Seattle with 3:05 left in the half. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 3, 2023

This has been the real story thus far in the first half. Penalties galore.

Seattle 7, Giants 0: The Seahawks scored on the final play of the first quarter, cashing in a turnover on a strip-sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones with a 7-yard pass from Geno Smith to D.K. Metcalf. The Seahawks scored two plays after taking over at the New York 7-yard line.

Geno Smith to DK Metcalf for 7-yard TD. Seattle takes 7-0 lead on final play of first quarter. Seahawks cash in the turnover. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 3, 2023

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants face the Seattle Seahawks Monday night in a game the 1-2 Giants need to win. The 2.5-point underdog Giants will be without running back Saquon Barkly and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas [complete inactives].

