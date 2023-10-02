Saquon Barkley won’t play Monday night for Giants

Saquon Barkley will be inactive for Monday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, the second game that the New York Giants star running back will miss with his high ankle sprain.

Barkley, listed as doubtful in the final injury report, had hoped to play despite knowing he would not be 100%.

“I feel like it’s my body, my choice. It sounds crazy saying that right there (laughs) but the reality of it is if I can go – if my body is telling me to go out there and play then yeah, that’s what I’d like to do,” he had said on Saturday. “But if anybody else is in the situation of, say if some people are in the situation of, they don’t have a contract behind it and they’re doing it for business reasons, I respect that, too. Probably is the smart thing to do [sitting out], to be honest, but that’s not in my makeup and how I view it.”

Star left tackle Andrew Thomas will also be inactive, missing his third straight game due to the hamstring injury he suffered Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Saquon Barkley is in street clothes ahead of Giants-Seahawks pic.twitter.com/7KN2giXRSq — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 2, 2023

Giants inactives

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

DT Jordon Riley

S Gervarrius Owens

S Bobby McCain

Seahawks inactives

CB Artie Burns (hamstring)

FB Nick Bellore (personal)

CB Tre Brown (concussion)

OT Charles Cross (toe)

CB Coby Bryant (toe)

T Curtis McClendon

G Ben Brown