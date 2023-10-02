Giants news, 10/2: Giants vs. Seahawks, Saquon Barkley, more

Good morning and happy Game Day, New York Giants fans!
Game Day!!
The Giants and Seattle Seahawks complete Week 4 of the 2023-24 NFL season with a Monday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium.
See our Giants-Seahawks StoryStream for all of our pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage.
Saquon Barkley ‘trying my best’ to play
Saquon Barkley is expected to be a game-time decision due to his high ankle sprain. Barkley told media recently that he knows the smart decision would be to sit out, but that he would still rather play.
“I think [sitting out] that is the smart thing to do business-wise,” Barkley said. “I wouldn’t question anybody telling me that I should do that but at the end of the day, it’s my life. I make the decisions, so I love this game and I feel like if it’s good to play, go out there and play. So, I’m trying my best.”
From Big Blue View
- For Giants’ Marcus McKethan, opportunity arrived in a hurry
- Giants’ players defend defensive coordinator Wink Martindale
- Big Blue View mailbag: Offensive line, Wink Martindale, more
- Why was Jalin Hyatt not targeted vs. 49ers? ‘There’s one football,’ says OC Mike Kafka
- Giants’ DC Wink Martindale promises better tackling vs. Seahawks
Poll results
Poll
Which Seattle player would most like to see as a Giant?
This poll is closed
-
4%
Julian Love
-
30%
Charles Cross
-
4%
Jordyn Brooks
-
48%
DK Metcalf
-
9%
Riq Wooten
-
1%
Kenneth Walker
Other Giant observations
After 49ers bash Daniel Jones, it begs question: Why does Giants QB get so much hate? - The Athletic
Criticism from fans and media comes with the territory as a QB. What’s different for Jones is how willing peers are to take jabs at him.
Azeez Ojulari returning for Giants, Andrew Thomas is out
Andrew Thomas will not play Monday against the Seahawks after suffering a setback in his hamstring recovery during Thursday’s practice, but outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is expected to return
(188) Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux Talks Seahawks, Oregon Ducks, Chess & More w/Rich Eisen | Full Interview - YouTube
New York Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux and Rich Eisen discuss his love of chess, facing the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, his Oregon Ducks’ and more.
Seahawks’ Jamal Adams ‘looking forward to the journey’ as he returns to the field - The Athletic
After suffering a season-ending injury in 2022, the three-time Pro Bowl safety is back and eager to join Seattle's talented secondary.
Why do the Jets and Giants share a stadium? The simple reason crosstown NFL rivals call MetLife Stadium home | Sporting News
A new stadium and a new name later, the rivals still share a building, confusing many. Surely, exorbitant New Jersey (or New York) taxes would allow for a stadium for each team, right?
Daniel Jones needs to prove worth without Andrew Thomas and maybe Saquon Barkley
He needs to be terrific Monday. He needs to be the equal of his contract against the Seahawks.
Giants' Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins suffering growing pains
Giants rookie cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins are off to a rough start.
