Giants vs. Seahawks: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks were in competition all last year for an NFC Wild Card spot. The Seahawks beat the Giants 27-13 that season, though both teams ended up making the playoffs.

It’s only Week 4, but it’s very possible their matchup Monday could once again have huge effects on the conference. The Giants need to win to avoid a 1-3 start to the season. The Seahawks could improve to 3-1 and remain a contender in the NFC West.

The Seahawks opened their season with a lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but since then they’ve beaten the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions. The Giants have won just one game in a comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle boasts a balanced offensive attack which ranks 13th in the league in passing yards per game and 16th in rushing yards per game. The Giants will need all three of their top cornerbacks to be dialed in to defend against DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Seattle is also known as a relatively polished, mistake-free football team. That could be dangerous for a Giants squad that still doesn’t have a forced turnover this season and has been committing more penalties than almost every other team.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss his third straight game. Saquon Barkley is listed as doubtful.

How to watch

What: New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks

When: Monday, Oct. 2

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ABC/ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Radio: Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

SiriusXM: New York: 83 or 225, Seattle: 81 or 226; National: 88

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Seahawks (-2 | -112) Giants (+2 | -108) | Moneyline: Seahawks -135 Giants +114 | Over/Under: 47.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Referee: Brad Rogers

Weather: 69 degrees, fog

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @valentine_ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio