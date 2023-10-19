QB Daniel Jones remains limited for Giants

Daniel Jones’ status is the “same as yesterday” according to New York Giants coach Brian Daboll. That means the New York Giants will quarterback will throw in practice and will not do team drills, ending up with an official designation of “limited”.

That increases the likelihood that Tyrod Taylor will make his second consecutive start at quarterback on Sunday when the Giants face the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

Jones suffered a neck injury in a Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins and did not play Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. He did not practice at all a week ago.

“I just continue to feel better every day,” Jones had said on Wednesday. “Just working through it and getting better day by day.”

Jones is not cleared for contact. Could he be cleared in time to play against Washington?

“The doctors will let me know when he’s ready to play,” Daboll said.

Offensive linemen Andrew Thomas (hamstring), John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and Matt Peart (shoulder) will be out of practice again on Wednesday. Starting right tackle Evan Neal, who did not practice on Wednesday, will be a limited practice participant on Thursday.