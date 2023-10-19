Giants place Shane Lemieux on IR with torn biceps, sign Sean Harlow

The New York Giants’ offensive line continues to be cursed. This time, it’s Shane Lemieux.

OL Shane Lemieux suffered a torn biceps during practice yesterday and has been placed on IR.



In a corresponding move, the team signed Sean Harlow, another interior OL, off the Cowboys’ practice squad.



Lemieux is the second Giants offensive lineman placed on injured reserve this week, joining Josh Ezeudu. The team has now added three offensive linemen this week: Tyre Phillips, Josh Miles, and Harlow. They also signed Justin Pugh to the active roster. Last week they added Yodny Cajuste to the practice squad.

The Giants’ offensive line continues to drop like flies. Andrew Thomas has not played since Week 1 and still isn’t practicing. John Michael Schmitz has missed the last couple of weeks and isn’t practicing, either. Evan Neal and Matt Peart were both DNPs on Wednesday.

Losing Lemieux isn’t too much of a loss for the Giants, as he had a 34.3 Pro Football Focus grade in the two games he played. Harlow played with Arizona in 2021-22 and posted PFF grades of 55.7 and 43.2, respectively.

The Giants’ offensive line, as currently constituted, is Justin Pugh, Mark Glowinski, Ben Bredeson, Marcus McKethan, and Evan Neal. Unsurprisingly, they are still PFF’s 32nd-ranked line in the NFL. Losing Lemieux will hardly make a dent in that one way or the other.