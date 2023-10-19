Jaguars vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, picks, streaming and more

The 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars sit atop the AFC South and travel to the 3-3 New Orleans Saints for a Thursday Night Football matchup. The Saints have the same record as the Atlanta Falcons, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a half-game ahead of them with one less loss, due to an early bye week for the Buccaneers.

Jacksonville had a peculiar few weeks. They traveled to London for Week 4 and stayed for Week 5, where they pulled off a 25-20 upset victory over the Buffalo Bills. Jacksonville also defeated Atlanta in London, 23-7, and beat the Indianapolis Colts 37-20 last week. The Jaguars are on a three-game winning streak.

New Orleans, however, lost three of their last four games after starting the season 2-0. The Saints blew a 17-0 lead on the road against Green Bay in Week 3 and allowed the Buccaneers to defeat them at home 26-9 in the subsequent week. The Saints proceeded to blow out the Patriots in Foxborough, 34-0, before losing last week 20-13 on the road vs. the Texans.

The Jaguars have a + 20 point differential (20 more points scored than surrendered), and the Saints are + 13. The Saints have 13 sacks on the season, and the Jaguars have 12.

The Vegas total line has shifted throughout the week. It opened at 41.5, dropped to 38.5, and has now moved back up to 40. The primary reason for the shift and uncertainty surrounds the injury status of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Injuries

There are several consequential injuries to monitor up until kick-off. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable with a knee injury, but, on Tuesday, he stated that he’s optimistic he’ll play. He was able to get a limited designation on Wednesday, as was Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff (ankle), who is also questionable.

These four players were all ruled out:

T Walker Little (Knee)

WR Zay Jones (Knee)

DT Davon Hamilton (Back)

CB Tyson Campbell (Hamstring)

The Saints are also dealing with a plethora of injuries. QB Derek Carr (chest/right shoulder), OG Andrus Peat (groin), WR Chris Olave (toe), and DL Cameron Jordon (back) were all full participants in Wednesday’s practice and should be ready to go for Thursday night.

Running back Jamaal Williams was designated to return off of Injured Reserve but is still questionable to play due to his hamstring. Safeties Tyrann Mathieu (foot) and Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) were limited in practice on Wednesday, and remain questionable. Linebacker Demario Davis is still dealing with a knee injury and will be a game-time decision. He hasn’t practiced all week. The following players were ruled out for New Orleans:

T Ryan Ramcyzk (Concussion) |

G/T James Hurst (Ankle)

T Landon Young (Hip)

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring)

TE Juwan Johnson (Calf)

How to watch

What: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints

When: Thursday, Oct. 18th

Where: Ceasers Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: Westwood One: Kevin Kugler, Mike Mayock

SiriusXM: Jacksonville: 158 or 226, New Orleans: 83 or 225, National: 88

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Saints ( -1 | -112) Jaguars (+1 | -108) | Moneyline: Saints -102 Jaguars +102| Over/Under: 40 (Over -110, Under -110)

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Nick Falato: Follow @nickfalato

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Staff picks