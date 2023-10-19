Giants news, 10/19: Daniel Jones, Justin Pugh, Jerry Seinfeld, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Daniel Jones was cleared to throw and will practice Wednesday for the New York Giants, but not for contact. Head coach Brian Daboll reiterated that Jones will be the starting quarterback when he is cleared to play.

After practice, Jones said he feels good after throwing for the last few days. “I think at this point we are just taking it day by day and seeing how I feel that day and going through the tests. Sunday’s a little ways away at this point, but I’m just trying to get better each and every day,” he said.

Players not practicing on Wednesday for the Giants include LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (maintenance/knee), RT Evan Neal (ankle) and OT Matt Peart (shoulder).

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The Giants have not scored an offensive touchdown in 205 minutes of game action dating back to Week 3 against the 49ers when Matt Breida found pay dirt. That can’t continue if they are going to snap a four-game losing streak against Washington.

Justin Pugh was at dinner in NYC, he saw Jerry Seinfeld, yada, yada, yada, now he has returned to the team that drafted him

Justin Pugh says that it's never been a doubt in his mind in regards to joining the Giants, and credits Jerry Seinfeld in aiding his final decision pic.twitter.com/dxtLTh6mVD — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 18, 2023

Asked about defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson not playing as much recently, Daboll said it’s because they have been in more nickel than base defense. “That’s kind of the reason, but we’ll work with him, put him in some different little spots here based on how we’re getting played to make sure he gets in there more,” said the head coach.

The NFL is no stranger to rule changes. Soon, they’ll look to ban the hip-drop tackle - the horse-collar tackle’s forgotten relative.

Giants fans should be familiar with the hit. Safety Isaiah Simmons knocked Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith out of the game briefly in Week 4 with a hip-drop tackle without being flagged. After the game, the former Jets draft pick called it a “dirty play,” and the NFL seems to agree.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke recorded the highest coverage grade of any defender to play more than 15 snaps this week with a 93.2 that was inspired by two defensive stops and two pass breakups.

A #BaldyBreakdowns of Bobby Okereke’s forced fumble last week

.@Giants v @BuffaloBills @BobbyOkereke for everyone that carries a football at any level…put 5 points of pressure on your body; strap it to your body; and carry it in hand to the sideline….or risk losing it #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ePVRGqCKyi — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 18, 2023

Things in the NFL can change quickly, but by the time Jones and left tackle Andrew Thomas return, all might be lost. The Giants very much look like a team whose ceiling is four or five wins, but very well may finish with just three. That could be good enough for the first or second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Awaiting them would be USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye. Most scouts will tell you Williams and Maye have the potential to be two of the best in the entire NFL with proper development. Jones’ ceiling is good enough. These two are franchise-altering.

“That success last year, unfortunately, gave us all false hope for what this season was going to be, and quite frankly, to me, kind of stopped their rebuild,” Boomer said. “Sometimes things need to get so bad that you know a rebuild is required, and you have to make trades and get rid of players…once you assess what the situation is, you can say ‘Enough. We’re not going anywhere, we need to change things, we need to change the quarterback,’ all of those things.”

And if the worst happens, if the Giants bottom out again, this is what Mara and Tisch have to do: Nothing. Throw a chair through a window if they want. Punch a hole in a wall. Even scream every night into a pillow. But other than that, they can't give into their worst impulses and start all over again. They can't keep running the organization like a circus, constantly packing up their tent and moving on to another, hopefully better destination. If they really want to build a solid foundation, they need to give the people they hired time to make it stick. And that means taking their lumps now and standing pat, hoping that better days are ahead, instead of buying another ticket on the offseason coaching carousel.

Unsurprisingly, Giants are the lowest ranked team when it comes to offensive line continuity

% of offensive snaps played by most common OL combination, via TruMedia



Highest:

TB - 100%

DEN - 98%

CIN - 95%

KC - 93%

BUF - 92%

SF - 89%



Lowest:

NYG - 16%

DAL - 23%

CHI - 23%

NE - 23%

SEA - 24% — Ryan McCrystal (@Ryan_McCrystal) October 18, 2023

Giants trade DL Leonard Williams to the Lions for a 2024 third-round pick

Detroit's defense is on the rise, and with a legit playoff push in sight thanks to a 5-1 start, Williams could be a bonus addition next to Aidan Hutchinson, giving them a more fearsome front. New York's own "D" is staying relatively competitive, but at 1-5, the G-Men should be selling, and their former prized trade acquisition is on an expensive, expiring contract.

5. New York Giants: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

The Giants need to continue working on their roster’s durability, depth and general talent in the trenches. Adding a player like Mims — a crazy blend of length and speed at 6 feet 7, 330 pounds — would make that task a lot easier. Counting Evan Neal, who could kick inside to guard, and Andrew Thomas, the Giants would have three keepers to build around up front.

Once again, the New York Giants are bringing back their classic blue uniforms from the ‘80s and ‘90s for the 2023 season as part of two Legacy Games.

Before there was Travis Kelce and the incandescent Taylor Swift, there was a young country singer named Taylor Swift and a veteran quarterback named … Kerry Collins.

This week’s opponent

Those five sacks pushed Washington’s season total to 34, or a league-worst 5.7 per game entering Monday night, with at least four in every game. The debate over who is at fault — Offensive line mistakes! Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s play calling! — isn’t going away, but the data points pointing toward Howell added up in Atlanta.

Jamison Crowder returned a punt 61 yards to set the Commanders up on the Atlanta 11-yard-line. Antonio Gibson’s touchdown came a few plays later and the Commanders led the rest of the way. Crowder didn’t have any other returns, but that one was enough to land him NFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

Since entering the league in 2019, wide receiver Terry McLaurin has recorded 1,807 receiving yards against the NFC east, the most in the NFL. His nine receiving touchdowns against the NFC East foes are tied for the most by a single receiver during that span.

Chase Young has the fifth-best win percentage of all edge defenders when rushing the passer on true pass sets at 28.8%.

Around the league

The Eagles’ ‘tush push’ play is taking over the NFL. But is it working? | The Athletic

Julio Jones: My mindset is to dominate, but I’ll do whatever Eagles need | Pro Football Talk

A.J. Brown calls out Donovan McNabb for unfounded comments about the WR’s targets | Bleeding Green Nation

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones disagrees with Mike McCarthy’s clock management during win over Chargers | CBSSports.com

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: Don’t ‘throw shade on us’ without ‘same energy’ toward Eagles, 49ers | NFL.com

Jets trade WR Mecole Hardman back to Chiefs | ESPN.com

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) designated to return to practice from PUP list | NFL.com

Jalen Ramsey ruled out for Week 7, but may play before Week 10 bye | Pro Football Talk

Browns QB Deshaun Watson: ‘I’m not gonna put the team in jeopardy’ | NFL.com

Jimmy Garoppolo won’t practice Wednesday with back injury | Pro Football Talk

Colts’ Anthony Richardson to have season-ending shoulder surgery | ESPN.com

Mike McDaniel snaps at reporter questioning Tua Tagovailoa’s success in Dolphins offense: ‘Who the F cares?’ | CBSSports.com

Odell Beckham Jr.-Jeffery Simmons have confrontation after Ravens-Titans in London | CBSSports.com

NFL owners pass rule change for in-person HC interviews | ESPN.com

NFL owners say grass vs. turf debate isn’t as clear as NFLPA claims | The Athletic

Competition Committee continues to look at quarterback push play | Pro Football Talk

NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell Agree to New Contract Through 2027 | Bleacher Report

Roger Goodell has to clean up incessant, violent NFL fan fights | New York Post

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio