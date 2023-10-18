Justin Pugh is signed to the Giants’ active roster

The New York Giants signed offensive lineman Justin Pugh to their active roster on Wednesday. Pugh, who in his Sunday Night Football intro stated he was straight off the couch, was signed to the Giants practice squad two weeks ago after tearing his ACL with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of last season.

The 33-year-old offensive lineman, and 2013 first-round pick by the Giants, helped to stabilize a porous Giants’ offensive line in Week 6 against a Bills team that led the league in sacks.

Pugh played 77 total snaps; 9 at left guard and 68 at left tackle after second-year offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu left the game with an injury. Ezeudu is now on injured reserve.

Earning a start at his age, after recovering from a torn ACL only two weeks back as a Giant, was impressive enough, but playing left tackle for the first time since 2015, sans five snaps in 2021, represents the consummate professional that is Justin Pugh.

Pugh struggled the first two series at left tackle but shut down the Bills’ pass rush for the rest of the game. New York is desperately trying to fix their offensive line situation. Joe Schoen claimed former Giants’ OL Tyre Phillips off the Eagles’ practice squad and Josh Miles off the Falcons’ practice squad.

The offensive line is beat up, patched together, and needs to get Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz healthy. Having Pugh on the roster and in the building certainly helps the Giants up front. Tight end Lawrence Cager was waived to make room for Pugh.