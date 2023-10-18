Daniel Jones practicing Wednesday for Giants

Daniel Jones has been cleared to throw and will practice Wednesday for the New York Giants, head coach Brian Daboll said during his pre-practice media session.

“He’s doing better,” Daboll said. “He’ll be out here today doing some stuff. See where we’re at.”

Brian Daboll says that Daniel Jones has been cleared to throw and that he will be practicing today pic.twitter.com/zKqNoq5eya — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 18, 2023

The Giants’ quarterback missed Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a neck injury in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

Daboll said that Jones has not yet been cleared for contact, but that he can throw and practice. The coach also said Jones will be the starting quarterback when he is cleared to play.

“He’s eager to come back,” Daboll said. “But he’s getting better.”

Daboll added that Jones’ season is “not over.”

Tyrod Taylor would make a second straight start if Jones is not cleared for contact in time for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Here is Jones doing some throwing on Wednesday:

Daniel Jones does some throwing at practice this afternoon pic.twitter.com/msp3QWCyQf — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 18, 2023

Players not practicing on Wednesday for the Giants:

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

RT Evan Neal (ankle)

OT Matt Peart (shoulder)