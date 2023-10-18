SB Nation Reacts Poll: What should the Giants do at the trade deadline?

We’re less than two weeks away from the NFL’s 2023 Oct. 31 trade deadline.

The New York Giants appear to have a bevy of holes on their roster, some of which are exacerbated by injury. As things stand now, the 1-5 Giants hold the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with six picks overall. We’ve already seen some suggestion from outside observers that the Giants should trade their veteran players to other teams for draft capital.

What should the Giants do at the trade deadline?

Should they commit fully to being sellers?

Should they only move on from Saquon Barkley?

Should the Giants stand pat and avoid the trade market completely?

Should the Giants add players?

And as always, Reacts wants to know if Giants fans believe that the team is headed in the right direction?

