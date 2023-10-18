Giants news, 10/18: Schoen/Daboll rebuild, Tyre Phillips, John Mara, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV's Ed Valentine offers that GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are in Year 2 in their plan to overhaul a team that has had a decade filled almost entirely with failure.

As you watch the Giants over the final 11 games, remember that it has really always been about the future and not the present. About where the Giants want to go, not about where they are. That’s why so many young players are being chosen over more established veterans. It’s why Jones has to play when he’s healthy. Maybe Jones is the answer at quarterback, maybe he isn’t. That “building, not built” lens is the one I will be watching through for the remainder of the season. Realistically, it is the one you should be watching through as well.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Of the next eight opponents for the Giants, beginning with Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against Washington, only the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) have a winning record,

The Giants are 0-6 against playoff contenders since John Mara said “we’re back” after last season’s wild-card playoff win in Minnesota. Is Mara frustrated by the 1-5 start to this season? Surely. But he had no interest in talking about it Tuesday.

Interesting postgame head coaches handshake, or lack therefore, from Sunday night

There is absolutely friction between McDermott and Daboll

pic.twitter.com/BRFNQLe2vx — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) October 17, 2023

The Giants are a team that needs to turn on every navigation device in existence in order to find that best route to crossing over the goal line.

It is all about touchdowns. The lack of touchdowns. The Giants can clean up anything and everything all at once, but until they stop treating the end zone like the Forbidden Zone in those original “Planet of the Apes” classics, the losing will continue and the reminders of the bad-old days (circa 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021) will run rampant in the hearts and minds of those who still care enough about this lame product.

It was encouraging to see teammates rally to outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux’s defense when he was at the bottom of a pile near the goal line in the third quarter. Lawrence forcefully prevented Bills tackle Spencer Brown from entering Thibodeaux’s scrum with Bills tackle Dion Dawkins. Williams then decked Brown with a shove.

Thibodeaux, Lawrence, Williams and Dawkins were assessed offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties, so there were no consequences for the scuffle. It was nice to see teammates getting each other’s backs after Giants players had no reaction when defensive tackle DJ Davidson’s elbow was injured on a dirty play after the whistle by a 49ers offensive lineman in Week 3.

Darius Slayton appreciated all of it, even in defeat. And he didn’t want it to go unnoticed.

The defense entered the game allowing 378.0 yards a game but held Josh Allen and the Bills to only 297, including 169 through the air – 105 less than the Bills had averaged in their first five games. The defense has five takeaways the last two games after getting none in the first four. Last week in Miami, the Dolphins had seven plays of 20 or more yards, including three of more than 60 yards. The Bills had one chunk play, a 28-yard pass to Stefon Diggs.

Deonte Banks pass coverage snaps against Buffalo

Deonte Banks pass coverage snaps from Week 6 pic.twitter.com/EWJC4gTyFN — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 17, 2023

CB Deonte Banks Overall Rookie Grade: 56.2 (Rank: 11/17)

Principal Opponent: Stefon Diggs Week 6 Grade: 43.9

On paper, Banks did not allow a catch to Stefon Diggs across three targets. However, he was beaten on all three plays, two of which were misses by Josh Allen and the third of which was a clean drop by Diggs. Banks also committed a penalty, which contributed to a rough 39.5 coverage grade on the night. He should be commended for competing with some of the best receivers in football, but Sunday wasn’t his best night.

The team announced that they have signed Alex Cook off of the Giants’ practice squad. The move puts the active roster at 53 players.

Cook signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Washington this year. He had 13 tackles for the team in preseason action, but has not seen any time in the regular season.

The NFL trade deadline is just around the corner and as likely sellers, the New York Giants should consider trading these 7 players. Among the names are RB Saquon Barkley, WR Darius Slayton and LB Azeez Ojulari.

This article has the Giants trading DE Leonard Williams for a mid-round pick, with the Miami Dolphins as a possible destination. Additionally it has the Cincinnati Bengals trading for TE Darren Waller and the Detroit Lions trading for CB Adoree’ Jackson

WR Parris Campbell. The Giants’ wide receiver corps is one of the most redundant collections of talent at any position group across the NFL, as they continue to add more and more players who have primarily produced out of the slot.

This week’s opponent

Daron Payne and Montez Sweat both missed time near the end of Sunday’s game, but Rivera doesn’t have any updates on their statuses yet. He didn’t seem concerned about either player, but their availability will be something to monitor as the Commanders prepare for the New York Giants.

Through six games, Dotson has 17 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. That’s a big drop for a player who averaged nearly 15 yards a catch last season, but head coach Ron Rivera didn’t sound alarmed by Dotson’s production on Monday. “As we continue to work and try to distribute the ball to all the players, it’ll happen,” Rivera said.

Edge Chase Young. When analyzing the fifth-year option decisions for 2020 first-round picks, Washington was taking a gamble by declining Young’s option and also not extending fellow edge rusher Montez Sweat. NFL teams have only one franchise tag at their disposal each offseason, and if the team did try to engage in extension talks with Sweat or Young, he’d hold a ton of leverage. The Commanders really backed themselves into a corner here. Netting only a 2025 compensatory pick when one of the two signs elsewhere in free agency is a poor process when they could recoup potentially much more in a trade.

Around the league

Tom Brady says NFL becoming ‘more like flag football,’ criticizes officiating, including Giants-Bills ending | CBSSports.com

Nick Sirianni takes blame for Eagles’ play design issues | Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles great Donovan McNabb blames WR A.J. Brown’s ‘complaint’ for Philadelphia’s offensive inconsistency | CBSSports.com

Eagles-Jets posts highest NFL TV audience of season, averages 26 million viewers in Week 6 | The Athletic

Robert Saleh: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'fueled by doubt' of potential early return from Achilles injury | NFL.com

Colts’ Anthony Richardson ‘probably’ done for season, Irsay says | ESPN.com

Bill O’Brien: Mac Jones is still the starter, Malik Cunningham’s role will be set “week to week” | Pro Football Talk

Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams day-to-day; 49ers optimistic on Christian McCaffrey | ESPN.com

Bengals OC Brian Callahan: Offense needs more production from 'guys not named Ja'Marr Chase' | NFL.com

Derek Carr - Apologized to OC Pete Carmichael for sideline outburst | ESPN.com

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick arrested hours after Los Angeles' Week 6 win over Cardinals | CBSSports.com

Tyreek Hill: NFL will fine me for backflip selfie video, but it’s worth it | Pro Football Talk

The Denver Broncos’ options for getting out of Russell Wilson’s contract | PFF

NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players after Week 6 | PFF

2024 NFL Draft order: Bears holding top two picks thanks to trade | NFL.com

NFL seems to be eager to have current and/or former players in Olympics flag football | Pro Football Talk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio