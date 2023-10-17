Giants bringing back OL Tyre Phillips, per report

The New York Giants, desperately trying to plug holes on their struggling, injured offensive are reportedly correcting an earlier mistake by re-signing Tyre Phillips. The Giants are said to be signing Phillips off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.

In a second move to fortify the offensive line, the Giants are signing offensive tackle Josh Miles off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

Phillips, 26, played in 12 games with five starts for the Giants last season. Most of his playing time came filling in at right tackle when Evan Neal was injured. He played 365 offensive snaps for the Giants (45%) in 2022. Phillips’ 2022 Pro Football Focus grade of 50.5 was nothing special, but he did an acceptable job in a reserve role.

Phillips, a 2020 third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens, has NFL experience at every offensive line position except center.

The Giants mystifyingly cut Phillips, who missed some time during training camp with injuries, at the end of the preseason. He landed on Philadelphia’s practice squad.

The Giants have suffered injuries to starters Andrew Thomas, John Michael Schmitz and Ben Bredeson at times this season. Thomas and Schmitz have now been out multiple weeks. Josh Ezeudu, drafted to be a guard, has been struggling to fill in at left tackle for Thomas and is now hurt.

The Giants have used several left guards and were forced to play Justin Pugh for 77 snaps, most of them at left tackle, Sunday after Ezeudu suffered a toe injury.

Miles, 27, was a 2019 seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals. He played in 17 games for Arizona from 2019-2021. He can play both tackle spots, but has only 23 offensive snaps of experience during his career.

The Giants had one open roster spot, vacated when they waived offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield earlier this week. To add both Phillips and Miles they will have to clear one more roster spot.

Interestingly, the Giants — at least for now — returned Pugh to the practice squad following his commendable performance on Sunday against Buffalo.