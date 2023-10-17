Daniel Jones: ‘Tough to say’ if he will be ready to face Washington Commanders on Sunday

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said Tuesday morning on the ‘Up & Adams Show’ with Kay Adams that it is “tough to say” whether he will be healthy enough to play Sunday when the Giants host the Washington Commanders.

Jones, of course, missed Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a neck injury suffered the previous week against the Miami Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor quarterback the Giants in their 14-9 loss to the Bills.

Jones said he missed the game Sunday because he is “still dealing with some of the symptoms” from the injury.

“I’m trying hard to get back,” said Jones. “Still dealing with it a little bit, but trying to do everything I can to heal up and prove to the doctors and trainers that I’m ready to go.”

Jones said his rehab has included soft-tisse work, needling and exercises to “try and get everything working again and doing what it needs to do.”

Jones told Adams that “it’s tough not playing. You want to be out there with the team, with the guys.”

The Giants on Monday worked out quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Ian Book, but signed neither.