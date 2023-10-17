Giants news, 10/17: Justin Pugh, wide receivers, non-call on last play, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Pugh signed to the Giants’ practice squad less than two weeks ago. He was a standard elevation from that practice squad for Sunday’s game. The Giants now have to either sign him to the 53-man roster or return him to the practice squad — and Pugh has the right to refuse to return to the practice squad and sign with any team as a free agent.

The Giants currently have 10 offensive linemen on the active roster, not counting Pugh. Someone would likely have to go if the Giants were to sign Pugh to the 53-man roster, which seems like a good idea.

Cap space is at a premium for the Giants, who have only $3.888 million to work with, per Over The Cap. Still, it would seem worth it to figure out a way to work out a deal with Pugh, perhaps one covering the rest of this year and the 2024 season, before someone snatches him away.

Penalty or no penalty?

Sunday Night Football ended with some controversial decisions



Rules expert @DeanBlandino gives his take on the DPI call that gave the #NYGiants a chance to win on an untimed down, and the no-call that ultimately sealed the #BillsMafia W pic.twitter.com/NdbWsvpmM9 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 16, 2023

Although Pugh was put into a very tough spot, he showed himself to be more than capable as a veteran backup with starting potential at left guard and that ability to slide outside at a moment’s notice. And his presence seemed to instill a sense of calm on the offensive line that’s been missing for weeks.

“There’s a lesson in this somewhere where it’s like, you know, get dealt a hand, you gotta play the best you can and like go out there and fight for your guys,” Pugh said. “That’s the one thing that I’ll always do is look to the guy next to you, to the right of you, and look at (quarterback) Tyrod (Taylor) back there, and you’re like, ‘I got a job to do. I want to go out there and fight for those guys.’”

Second year linemen McKethan, Neal creating a hole Sunday night

Marcus McKethan and Evan Neal on front side COMBO of GH-counter pic.twitter.com/gSndhzEONd — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 16, 2023

“As a competitor, you would love the opportunity,” Barkley said after Tyrod Taylor threw high from the Buffalo 1-yard line for Darren Waller in the back of the end zone on the last play of the Giants’ 14-9 loss to the Bills. “But at the end of the day, you gotta trust the system, trust the coaches. … They made a play.”

“It was obvious that Saquon Barkley is the missing piece for the Giants,” Boomer said. “It looked like he was shot out of a cannon. In the fourth quarter, he looked like he had some really good runs. He looked like he got better as the game went on.”

Daboll: Jones is our starting quarterback

Brian Daboll has no update on Daniel Jones



He adds that there is no quarterback controversy with Tyrod Taylor pic.twitter.com/QaNP7mcmfn — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 16, 2023

The Giants are the NFL’s lowest-scoring team (11.8 ppg). When they host Washington on Sunday (Oct. 22), it will be more than a calendar month since their last offensive TD (Sept. 21 at SF).

But Leonard Williams doesn’t want the last-place Giants hanging their heads, noting the team has 5 NFC East games left means the season is still in front of them. “It’s not too late to turn it around, especially if we win our division,” he said.

Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes opened the season as a starter, but the cornerback had a very different role against the Falcons on Sunday. Forbes was active, but never left the sideline during the game as the Commanders went with others in the secondary while picking Desmond Ridder off three times in a 24-16 win. Forbes had been benched during the team’s Week Five loss to the Bears.

