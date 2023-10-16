QBs Matt Barkley, Ian Book work out for New York Giants

The New York Giants, apparently looking to protect themselves in the event Daniel Jones misses more time with his neck injured, worked out quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Ian Book on Monday.

Barkley, a fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, has not played in an NFL game since 2020. He has played in 19 career games with seven starts.

Barkley and Giants head coach Brian Daboll are familiar with each other. Barkley was in Buffalo with Daboll as a backup for the Bills from 2018-2020.

Barkley, who was on the Bills’ practice squad last season, was waived/injured by the Bills at the end of the preseason.

In his career, Barkley has been with the Eagles, Bills (twice), Arizona Cardinals (twice), Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennesee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

Book, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2021. He played in one game for the Saints that season.

Book was released by the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of training camp. He signed to the New England Patriots practice squad, but was quickly released by New England.

Jones missed Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Daboll said on Monday that he had no new information regarding Jones’ status for this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Tyrod Taylor started in Jones’ absence with undrafted free agent rookie Tommy DeVito elevated from the practice squad as the backup. As of this writing, neither Barkley nor Book has been signed. Still, this is perhaps a sign that the Giants think Jones could be headed for a multi-week absence.

Per Pat Leonard, this is what Melissa Stark of NBC said Jones told her about his injury:

“I talked to Daniel Jones in pregame warmups, and he says he feels the pain on the left side of his neck. He’s having symptoms into his left shoulder. And he said he can throw, but the concern tonight was taking contact, getting hit in the game. “He’s been doing all sorts of rehab exercises, plus cupping and needling and laser treatments,” Stark added. “He told me his goal is to play next week against the Commanders.”

The Giants also worked out wide receiver Damiere Byrd. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Byrd is a seven-year veteran who has 130 catches during stops with the Panthers, Patriots, Cardinals, Chicago Bears and Falcons.